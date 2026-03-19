XPPen’s Artist Pro 27 is a Huge 4K 120Hz Color-Accurate Pen Display

Jaron Schneider

A person sits at a desk using a digital pen to create colorful artwork on a large pen display tablet, with another screen in the background showing the same digital illustration.

XPPen has announced its new flagship drawing display, the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2). The company is promising some very high-level performance, including extreme color accuracy that’s Calman verified, high resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, all for under $2,000.

Buy the XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) new on B&HBuy the XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) used on KEH.com

The Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) offers, as the name suggests, 27 inches of display space — the average size most photographers have for their main monitors — but is even larger once the bezels and ergonomic stand are taken into consideration; it is XPPen’s largest pen display. That stand features multiple angles to support a variety of use cases and is fully integrated. It features adjustment from 16 degrees to 72 degrees.

Side view illustration of a monitor stand showing a range of tilt adjustments, with the monitor in multiple angled positions from upright to reclined.

The pen tablet features XPPen’s X-Touch control system, which has support for both Windows and macOS touch gestures and is fully customizable. It has a 10-point multi-touch for a variety of actions, including pinch-to-zoom, rotation, and fluid canvas navigation, and the company promises extremely fast response and tight accuracy.

XPPen did not note any brightness levels with this display, but photographers shouldn’t expect anything blazingly high, as previous displays haven’t cracked 350 nits peak. There is reason to be hopeful for a bit more brightness than previous displays, though, as XPPen says that its latest-generation “luminous etched glass” measures 0.7mm thin and increases light transmissance by 30% compared to previous generations, “delivering a cleaner, brighter surface that retains a natural paper-like feel while reducing fingerprints and minimizing glare.”

A woman sits at a desk using a digital pen to illustrate a colorful landscape on a drawing tablet, with a second monitor showing the same artwork. Art books and supplies are arranged nearby in a well-lit studio.

This isn’t an HDR display, though, and is meant to focus on color accuracy.

On that note, the display promises some very high color accuracy numbers. XPPen says it supports 1.07 billion colors with 99% Adobe RGB, 99% sRGB, and 97% Display P3 color gamut coverage with a Delta E of less than one — all Calman verified. Additionally, users can manage color with the included XPPen ColorMaster management software.

That high accuracy is supported by a very high refresh rate: 120Hz.

A person using a stylus to create colorful digital art on a large drawing tablet, with papers, pens, and a computer mouse on the desk, and two monitors displaying the same artwork in a cozy workspace.

The Artist Pro 27 ships with two XPPen pens: the X3 Pro Slim Stylus and the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus; both have 16,384 pressure levels. It also includes a wireless keypad with a 10×4 grid of customizable shortcuts and a dial. XPPen says the drawing tablet has broad compatibility across Windows, macOS, Android, ChromeOS, and Linux, too.

A person in an orange sweater uses a stylus on a drawing tablet, editing a graphic design displayed on two monitors at a wooden desk in a bright, modern workspace.

The XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) will be available starting March 20, 2026, for $1,899.

Buy the XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) new on B&HBuy the XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) used on KEH.com

Image credits: XPPen

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