XPPen’s Artist Pro 27 is a Huge 4K 120Hz Color-Accurate Pen Display

XPPen has announced its new flagship drawing display, the Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2). The company is promising some very high-level performance, including extreme color accuracy that’s Calman verified, high resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, all for under $2,000.

The Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) offers, as the name suggests, 27 inches of display space — the average size most photographers have for their main monitors — but is even larger once the bezels and ergonomic stand are taken into consideration; it is XPPen’s largest pen display. That stand features multiple angles to support a variety of use cases and is fully integrated. It features adjustment from 16 degrees to 72 degrees.

The pen tablet features XPPen’s X-Touch control system, which has support for both Windows and macOS touch gestures and is fully customizable. It has a 10-point multi-touch for a variety of actions, including pinch-to-zoom, rotation, and fluid canvas navigation, and the company promises extremely fast response and tight accuracy.

XPPen did not note any brightness levels with this display, but photographers shouldn’t expect anything blazingly high, as previous displays haven’t cracked 350 nits peak. There is reason to be hopeful for a bit more brightness than previous displays, though, as XPPen says that its latest-generation “luminous etched glass” measures 0.7mm thin and increases light transmissance by 30% compared to previous generations, “delivering a cleaner, brighter surface that retains a natural paper-like feel while reducing fingerprints and minimizing glare.”

This isn’t an HDR display, though, and is meant to focus on color accuracy.

On that note, the display promises some very high color accuracy numbers. XPPen says it supports 1.07 billion colors with 99% Adobe RGB, 99% sRGB, and 97% Display P3 color gamut coverage with a Delta E of less than one — all Calman verified. Additionally, users can manage color with the included XPPen ColorMaster management software.

That high accuracy is supported by a very high refresh rate: 120Hz.

The Artist Pro 27 ships with two XPPen pens: the X3 Pro Slim Stylus and the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus; both have 16,384 pressure levels. It also includes a wireless keypad with a 10×4 grid of customizable shortcuts and a dial. XPPen says the drawing tablet has broad compatibility across Windows, macOS, Android, ChromeOS, and Linux, too.

The XPPen Artist Pro 27 (Gen 2) will be available starting March 20, 2026, for $1,899.

Image credits: XPPen