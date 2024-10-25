XP-Pen’s Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 Offers Choice Between 4K or 165Hz Refresh Rate

XP-Pen announced its flagship-level Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) pen tablet designed for professional artists and retouchers. The refreshed tablet boasts two different versions: one offers an industry-first fast refresh rate of 165Hz while the other is a Calman verified 4K resolution version.

According to the company, partnering with Calman has allowed it to bring exceptional color accuracy and an extensive color gamut to provide the highest visual standard in the industry, paired with superior pen-pressure levels with a “user-centric design language.” Like the 16-inch version of its lineup, the Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 offers 16,384 pressure levels of pen sensitivity that leverages the company’s X3 Pro chip, allowing users what XP-Pen claims is an ultra-realistic pen-to-paper feel with a starting pressure of three grams, a response rate of less than 200 RPS, and support for up to 60 degrees of tilt recognition.

“It’s designed to offer a premium drawing experience for professional digital artists. As one of XPPen’s most advanced displays, it truly brings cutting-edge technology to the forefront of digital artistry,” says Amy Yuan, Marketing Director at XP-Pen.

The new 24-inch pen display offers users 4K resolution at 60Hz (3,840×2,160 pixels) and 300 nits of typical brightness on a large 23.8-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio to give users an “expansive workspace that provides a larger drawing area, minimizing interface switches and boosting productivity.”

The second version of the tablet comes with a maximum resolution of 1440p (2,560 x 1,440) with a typical brightness of 250 nits but in exchange, offers a 165Hz refresh rate which is designed and intended for artists who need a smoother and more accurate drawing experience with extremely low latency.

In addition to the larger and higher resolution screen, the new system comes with two pens (Dual Styli); The X3 Pro Slim Stylus for a lightweight pen with a thinner nib and smaller magnetic core to allow for enhanced precision and efficiency (including a storage area for replacement nibs), and the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus for a larger, more pen-to-paper feel with an eraser nib on the end. Both pens feature two shortcut keys, while the larger stylus has a silicone grip to provide comfort over longer retouching sessions. Each tablet ships with a protective pen case to store both pens and can double as a stand when in use.

The company says the Calman Verified display sets a new benchmark of excellence in color performance.

The new display features a fully-laminated AG Nano Etched and AF Coated glass to provide a paper-like drawing experience and minimize distractions with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint properties. In addition to this, the system comes with the familiar ACK05 Wireless Keyboard featuring customizable keys and a physical jog-dial, an included ACS02 stand that supports single-hand angle adjustments from 16 to 72 degrees and allows for an optional ACS15 stand should users require something more flexible, and each system is shipped factory-calibrated with 3D LUT from Calman offering Delta E of less than one in sRGB and promises to cover 99% sRGB, 99% Adobe RGB, and 98% Display P3 gamuts. The system even includes a free ColorMaster Calibration software installation to ensure maximum color accuracy when retouching in a preferred color space.

The XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 Gen 2 4K and 165Hz Display Tablets are available now from the XP-Pen Store for $1,299 and $1,099, respectively.

Image credits: Photographs provided by XP-Pen