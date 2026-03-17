Llano’s Colorful New 4-in-1 Card Reader Is Built for Big Data Transfers

Llano has introduced the Llano R604 4-in-1 Card Reader, a compact multi-format memory card reader designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators who need to transfer large files quickly across multiple devices.

The Llano R604 4-in-1 Card Reader supports several common media formats used in modern cameras, including CFexpress Type A, CFexpress Type B, UHS-II SD cards, and microSD/TF cards. According to the company, the reader connects via USB-C using a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface capable of transfer speeds up to 10Gbps, allowing large photo and video files to be transferred in seconds.

Designed as a plug-and-play accessory, the card reader is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, iPadOS, and Android. Llano says the device requires no driver installation, allowing users to connect it directly and begin transferring files immediately.

Designed for Multi-Card Workflows

The R604 card reader is designed to support workflows that involve multiple types of storage media. It includes slots for CFexpress Type A, CFexpress Type B, SD, and microSD cards, allowing users to read up to four cards at once. However, CFexpress Type A and CFexpress Type B cards cannot be used simultaneously due to their power requirements.

The reader supports memory cards with capacities of up to 2TB, which can be useful for photographers and filmmakers working with high-resolution image files or large video projects.

Llano notes that CFexpress Type B cards can require higher peak current during high-speed read and write operations than standard USB ports typically provide. To help maintain stable performance, the reader includes an auxiliary power system designed to support these higher power demands.

Aluminum Construction and Built-In Data Protection

The Llano R604 features a composite enclosure made from aluminum alloy and ABS plastic. The company says the design includes a dual-cooling structure to help dissipate heat during extended data transfers.

The device also incorporates multiple safety measures intended to protect memory card data. These include fuse resistors, safety circuits, and integrated chips designed to help prevent short circuits and reduce the risk of data loss during file transfers.

In addition to its functional design, the card reader includes RGB lighting effects as part of its external styling.

Pricing and Availability

The Llano R604 4-in-1 Card Reader is available now for a special launch price of $55, down 21% from its standard list price of $70.

Image credits: Llano