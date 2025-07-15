This Rugged SD Card Case Doubles As a Card Reader

Kate Garibaldi

A black 2-in-1 high-speed card reader with a digital display is shown among flying rocks with an orange glow. Text reads: "2-in-1 High-Speed Card Reader. Read and Store in One.

Llano’s new 2-in-1 High-Speed Card Reader holds multiple SD and microSD cards at once, aiming to be a more powerful data transfer tool for photographers and content creators.

A Dual-Slot Reader with Impressive Speed

One of the standout features of the llano 2-in-1 High-Speed Card Reader is its dual-slot capability. With slots for four SD cards and eight Micro SD cards, it accommodates a wide variety of memory cards, making it an ideal solution for photographers, videographers, and other content creators who often switch between different formats. The ability to read and transfer data from both card types simultaneously adds a layer of efficiency that’s often lacking in single-slot readers.

In terms of speed, this F15 version card reader offers UHS-II protocol for read speeds up to 312MB/s. This allows users to quickly transfer large files, such as high-resolution photos or videos, with Llano promising speeds fast enough to transfer a 30GB file in less than two minutes. For those working with smaller files or devices that support lower speeds, users can opt for the F13 model, which features a 160MB/s transfer rate, providing a balance between speed and compatibility.

Portability Meets Durability

The Llano card reader’s compact, pocket-friendly design is built with business travel, vacations, and outdoor shoots in mind. It comes with a silicone case that provides IP54-rated protection against water, dust, and shocks. This means it can withstand the demands of harsh environments, which is particularly appealing for those who work in outdoor or unpredictable conditions.

Additionally, the reader features a built-in eject pin for easy card removal and secure locking slots to prevent cards from slipping during storage or transportation. This attention to detail enhances the user experience, ensuring that your cards remain safe and accessible at all times.

Two images show a card reader connected to a smartphone and a laptop. The device displays LED indicators: blue for power and green for read. Text above explains the LED colors for monitoring card reader status.

A person connects a camera and drone to a smartphone and laptop, with photos and videos visible on the phone and computer screens. Text above reads: "Connect to your phone or computer to access camera/drone photos and videos.

A rugged portable device is shown attached to a backpack, used with a USB-C adapter, clipped with an aluminum carabiner, and protected by a silicone case. Text highlights IP54 rating for outdoor, shock, and water resistance.

Collage of a card reader showing features: reading from 2 cards at once, 5Gbps speed, USB-A and Type-C ports, data protection, plug and play, LED indicator, silicone case, and aluminum carabiner.

A black storage case with multiple slots holds SD and micro SD cards on a futuristic orange surface. Text reads: "True Dual-Slot Concurrent Data Transfer, 4 SD & 8 Micro SD Card Slots.

Pricing and Availability

With a price point under $50, the Llano 2-in-1 High-Speed Card Reader promises impressive value, especially for those looking to streamline their workflow without breaking the bank. It’s currently available as part of Amazon’s ongoing deals, making it an even more attractive option for budget-conscious creators.

Image credits: Llano

