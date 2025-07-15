This Rugged SD Card Case Doubles As a Card Reader

Llano’s new 2-in-1 High-Speed Card Reader holds multiple SD and microSD cards at once, aiming to be a more powerful data transfer tool for photographers and content creators.

A Dual-Slot Reader with Impressive Speed

One of the standout features of the llano 2-in-1 High-Speed Card Reader is its dual-slot capability. With slots for four SD cards and eight Micro SD cards, it accommodates a wide variety of memory cards, making it an ideal solution for photographers, videographers, and other content creators who often switch between different formats. The ability to read and transfer data from both card types simultaneously adds a layer of efficiency that’s often lacking in single-slot readers.

In terms of speed, this F15 version card reader offers UHS-II protocol for read speeds up to 312MB/s. This allows users to quickly transfer large files, such as high-resolution photos or videos, with Llano promising speeds fast enough to transfer a 30GB file in less than two minutes. For those working with smaller files or devices that support lower speeds, users can opt for the F13 model, which features a 160MB/s transfer rate, providing a balance between speed and compatibility.

Portability Meets Durability

The Llano card reader’s compact, pocket-friendly design is built with business travel, vacations, and outdoor shoots in mind. It comes with a silicone case that provides IP54-rated protection against water, dust, and shocks. This means it can withstand the demands of harsh environments, which is particularly appealing for those who work in outdoor or unpredictable conditions.

Additionally, the reader features a built-in eject pin for easy card removal and secure locking slots to prevent cards from slipping during storage or transportation. This attention to detail enhances the user experience, ensuring that your cards remain safe and accessible at all times.

Pricing and Availability

With a price point under $50, the Llano 2-in-1 High-Speed Card Reader promises impressive value, especially for those looking to streamline their workflow without breaking the bank. It’s currently available as part of Amazon’s ongoing deals, making it an even more attractive option for budget-conscious creators.

Image credits: Llano