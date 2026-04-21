Llano’s New Card Readers Double as Storage Cases

Kate Garibaldi

A llano portable device with a braided cable stands on a dark marble desk, in front of a camera, a computer monitor displaying a video editing timeline, and studio lighting, all under warm ambient lighting.

Llano has introduced a pair of compact 2-in-1 card readers and storage solutions with the F17 and F18, designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators who need both portability and efficient data transfer in a single device. While the F17 targets higher-speed workflows with UHS-II support, the F18 offers a more accessible USB 3.0 option built around UHS-I performance, giving users flexibility depending on their needs.

A Card Reader That Doubles as Storage

At the core of both devices is a dual-purpose design that combines card reading with protective storage. Each model can hold up to two SD cards and four microSD cards, reducing the need to carry separate cases and adapters.

This approach is particularly useful for creators working in the field, where managing multiple memory cards can quickly become cumbersome. By integrating storage directly into the reader, both the silver hued F17 and darker colorway F18 aim to simplify organization while protecting cards from loss, scratches, or damage during travel and outdoor shoots.

A compact silver llano card reader with a braided cable and USB-C connector is shown open, holding multiple SD and microSD cards, with icons labeling SD and microSD (TF) cards above it.

Two Performance Tiers for Different Workflows

The F17 is built for higher-performance workflows, supporting UHS-II SD and TF 4.0 microSD cards with transfer speeds of up to 312 megabytes per second. This makes it well-suited for handling large photo libraries and high-resolution video files where speed is a priority.

A compact storage case for memory cards is open on a rock, displaying slots for 4 microSD cards and 2 SD cards, with cards labeled and organized inside. Text highlights multi-slot design and maximum storage capacity.
llano F17 High-Speed 2-in-1 Smart Card Reader

The F18, by comparison, is designed around USB 3.0 and UHS-I standards, offering transfer speeds of up to 160 megabytes per second. While not as fast as the F17, it provides a more accessible option for users working with less demanding file sizes or older media formats.

Both models feature independent dual card slots, allowing simultaneous reading and writing of SD and microSD cards. This enables more efficient file management, especially for creators working across multiple cameras or devices.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity

Both the F17 and F18 are designed for straightforward operation, with plug-and-play functionality that requires no driver installation. Each device includes a built-in Type-C cable, allowing direct connection without additional adapters.

A built-in chip helps maintain stable and secure data transfer across different systems, making the readers suitable for both quick field use and longer sessions at a workstation.

A laptop with a card reader case connected via USB-C. The case holds several SD and microSD cards, with one card inserted. On the screen, file transfer progress bars show data being copied.
Llano F17 High-Speed 2-in-1 Smart Card Reader

Broad Compatibility Across Devices

The card readers are compatible with macOS, Windows, Android, and Linux, allowing them to fit into a wide range of workflows. Whether transferring files to a laptop, desktop, or mobile device, both models are designed to work seamlessly across platforms.

This level of compatibility is particularly useful for creators who frequently switch between devices or collaborate across different systems.

A black and gray memory card reader with an open lid displays multiple inserted SD and microSD cards. A detachable USB-C to USB-A cable labeled "llano" is placed beside the device.
F18 2-in-1 USB C 3.0 Smart Card Reader

Compact Design for Everyday Carry

Both devices share a compact, pocket-friendly design roughly the size of a small case, making them easy to carry in a camera bag or even a pocket. The integrated cable doubles as a lanyard, making travel and on-the-go use more convenient.

The outer shell is constructed from an ABS composite material, which helps with heat dissipation during extended transfers while providing durability for daily use. The enclosed design also adds a layer of protection for stored memory cards.

A hand places a small, square, gray electronic device labeled "OUDI" into a beige zippered pouch against a light blue background.

A Practical Tool for Content Workflows

As file sizes continue to increase, efficient data handling becomes more important across photography and video workflows. By combining storage and transfer into a single device, the F17 and F18 offer a streamlined approach to managing media in both field and studio environments.

Rather than introducing new standards, the focus here is on reducing friction in everyday tasks, giving creators a simpler way to store, transfer, and organize their files.

A woman works on a laptop at a beachside campsite during sunset, with a camera and a drone on the table beside her. A portable power bank is connected to the laptop.

Pricing and Availability

The Llano F17 is available for $40 in a USB 4.0 configuration designed for UHS-II performance, while the F18 at $32 offers a USB 3.0 alternative for UHS-I workflows.

Image credits: Llano

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