Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 Review: Simple and Straightforward

Chris Niccolls

I’ve reviewed my fair share of Fujfilm Instax cameras. Most recently, I played with the creatively powerful Instax Mini 99 and the entry-level Instax 400 Wide for those who want bigger pictures. However, it has been a long time since I’ve tested the most basic of Fujfilm Instax cameras. The latest iteration is the new Instax Mini 13, and I felt that I could test it with a fresh perspective.

Buy the Instax Mini 13 new on B&HBuy the Instax Mini 13 used on KEH.com
A white Instax Mini 11 instant camera lies on a light blue surface, surrounded by three developed instant photos showing various colorful scenes and a person with hair in a bun seen from behind.
The latest Fujifilm Mini 13 is more of the same, with only slight stylistic changes.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 Review: How It Feels

A fresh perspective is a good thing, too, because not much has changed since the earlier Mini 12 and Mini 11, and if I had reviewed those previously, I might have found the Mini 13 to be an underwhelming improvement. Make no mistake, these are at their core the same very basic cameras, but the target audience is not the advanced photographer:

This camera’s appeal to a younger or more casual crowd is evident in the design of the Mini 13, which comes in fun pastel colors, has a rounded and pillowy look, and only costs $94. Rotate the lens barrel to any setting other than off, and you are ready to shoot.

A white Instax Mini 11 instant camera is placed on a flat surface against a teal background. The camera lens and flash are clearly visible.
The low price is appealing, and overall, the look is adorable.
Close-up of the top front of a white Instax Mini 13 instant camera against a teal background, showing the lens, flash, and logo.
Make note of the new silver Instax logo and pillowy grooves in the body housing.
A white, square instant camera viewed from the back, showing its battery compartment and lens area, set against a teal background.
The back of the camera has a handy thumb stop to provide grip, and a place to load your film packs.

The design is essentially identical to the Mini 12 camera and is primarily designed for vertical pictures, although you can crane your hand over the camera for the occasional horizontal frame. It’s quite easy to hold this camera despite its bulk (film requires it to be a certain size), as it weighs only 10.8 ounces (306 grams).

The camera takes Fujifilm Instax Mini film and has a countdown counter to let you know when it’s time to change packs. Throw a couple of AA batteries into the camera, and you are ready to go.

A smiling man with dark hair and a beard takes a selfie with a white instant camera outdoors, standing in front of benches and trees, with buildings in the background.
This is gonna be a camera primarily for parties and selfies.
Close-up of a white instant camera with a prominent round lens and a small viewfinder, set against a solid teal background.
The little selfie mirror works surprisingly well.

The same 60mm f/12.7 lens makes a return from pretty much every other Instax Mini camera that came before. Image quality is not the chief concern, and that’s a good thing since the photo quality is relatively poor. However, when viewed at the compact size of print that is the Instax Mini format, the images do have a charming appeal.

A man with gray hair and a beard holds a white instant camera up to his eye and prepares to take a photo, squinting one eye and focusing intently.
The lens won’t win any optical awards, but you can do close-up shots with it.
A man in a blue jacket playfully pretends to kiss the lips of a painted face on a graffiti-covered wall while holding a white camera or device in one hand. A "Reserved" parking sign is visible on the right.
The perfect camera for capturing those romantic moments.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 Review: How It Shoots

There are no manual controls to speak of and no way to control the exposure of the built-in flash. Everything will be handled for you, which is part of the appeal, but I find that Fujifilm Instax film often comes out overexposed and washed out. I always like to underexpose Instax slightly, but that is not an option here.

That means exposure is okay for the most part, especially with the electronic flash indoors, but the flash only exposes subjects that are fairly close to the camera. Unlike the digital Instax cameras, there is no way to preview your images, so you will waste multiple frames to get the shot you want, and the costs add up quickly.

A whimsical illustration of a cat hugging a curved object, surrounded by small purple flowers on a yellow, textured background.
The close-up shots frame very close to what the viewfinder shows.

A man with gray hair and a beard leans his face closely against a graffiti-covered wall, appearing to interact with the colorful abstract artwork.

A Polaroid photo of a building entrance with arched windows and a door covered by an orange board with graffiti. The photo is set against a colorful, starry, and space-themed background.

I am happy, though, with the viewfinder framing. On the Wide 400, I was often frustrated by the frame that I saw through the viewfinder and the frame that I got on the print. Luckily, the Mini 13 is quite accurate with selfies, close-ups, and standard framing. This is a huge benefit, because I wasn’t wasting expensive shots trying to get the right frame.

Selfies are easily accomplished by using the small mirror at the front of the lens, and the viewfinder is easy to find with your eye. It is very important that you set the camera to the close-up distance for shots from one to two feet from the camera, and to the regular setting for anything else. Failure to remember to set this will cause unnecessary soft focus in your images.

A man with gray hair and a beard smiles at the camera while sitting outdoors at a pink table. Urban buildings and trees are visible in the blurred background.
The selfie framing is impressively close to what the little mirror shows.

A person takes a photo of their reflection in a window on a city street, holding a camera on a tripod. Another person walks by in the background. Buildings and parked cars are visible across the street.

A ramp leads upward into bright light, with "DO NOT ENTER" painted in yellow letters on the ground. The area is enclosed by walls and a ceiling, with a window and pipes visible on the left side.

The main feature improvement in the Mini 13 is the addition of a self-timer function. Right around the shutter button is a lever that you can pull for either two second or ten second delays. However, Fujifilm failed to add any sort of tripod thread to the camera body. This seems like a huge misstep, and means you will largely be looking for table tops and electrical boxes to place the camera upon. You can buy separate weird tripod adapter clamps to use a tripod for group shots and timer selfies, but you shouldn’t have to. The Mini 13 has a rubber wedge attached to the strap, which you can prop the camera up with to get your frame, but it means that many of your group shots will be from an awkwardly low angle, and I foresee a lot of crouching down to the table to somehow place your eye properly to get the frame right.

A colorful mural on a building wall shows cartoon-style figures of diverse people sitting and standing, with a wooden bench and a small plant in front of the mural. The building has large windows above.
Expect bright areas to completely blow out in the images.

Colorful handmade beaded bracelets and two small jars with beads are arranged on a rainbow geometric background, with a sparkly star-patterned border.

A person with brown hair in a bun, secured with a pink scrunchie and hair clips, is seen from behind. The background includes a fireplace and a plant, with a whimsical, starry border and pastel clouds.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 Review: Simple and Straightforward

There isn’t much to say about the Instax Mini 13 because it is intended to be so simple. This camera isn’t made for me because I desire more control and more features. If you have the same perspective, for roughly double the price, you can get the Mini 99, which will give you manual control and fun filter effects.

For fifty percent more, you can get the Wide 400, which is still very basic, but adds tripod threads and self timer controls, and provides the larger frame size of a classic Polaroid camera.

However, if you want the most basic way to get into the Instax Mini line, keeping the cost under $100, and enjoy the fun design and point-and-shoot simplicity, the Mini 13 will do exactly what it promises.

A bearded man with gray hair, wearing a dark jacket over a blue shirt, leans forward and smiles. The photo has a colorful border with clouds and stars, giving it a dreamy, space-themed appearance.
Indoor flash works fine, if you stay within a close range.

A dreamy, double-exposed Polaroid photo shows a staircase and building facade overlaid with a purple sky and clouds border, blending architectural lines with a surreal, cosmic background.

A person in dark clothing leans against a graffiti-covered wall in a lit tunnel marked "CYCLISTS SUBWAY," framed by a border with a colorful, starry space design.

Are There Alternatives?

I would seriously look at grabbing a Mini 12 model if you can still find one, because the price should drop. It is the same camera without the self-timer. There is an even more basic option of Instax camera, which only provides fixed focus called the Mini SE, but I would say that extra limitation makes it even more frustrating.

Buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 used on KEH.com
Buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE used on KEH.com

If you want a similar camera with more sophisticated styling, the Mini 41 is a good choice, but it lacks the self-timer function of the new Mini 13.

Buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 new on B&HBuy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 used on KEH.com

A person stands near a chain-link fence in front of a building with a large vintage "Superior Auto Body" sign and several other business signs. Bench and lamp post visible; overcast sky.

Should You Buy It?

Yes. This is a simple continuation of the insanely popular Fujifilm Instax Mini line of cameras and is adorable for the same reasons that the previous models were. Just don’t expect any life-changing improvements from the previous model either.

Buy the Instax Mini 13 new on B&HBuy the Instax Mini 13 used on KEH.com
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