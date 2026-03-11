Legendary NFL Photographer to Mark the Draft with Exhibition

Matt Growcoot
A football coach kneels on the sideline talking to a player in a number 16 San Francisco 49ers uniform during a game, with a crowded stadium in the background.
Bill Walsh and Joe Montana during the fourth quarter of the 1985 NFC title game at Candlestick Park. | Photo by Michael Zagaris

The NFL season ended last month, but the NFL Draft is now only weeks away. To mark the event that’s being hosted in Pittsburgh, legendary sports and rock and roll photographer Michael Zagaris is putting on an exhibit in The Steel City.

Selected from Zagaris’s rarely seen archive, the photographs on display at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust offer an intimate glimpse into the culture and history of the NFL, on and off the field. Zagaris’ unique access to the inner workings of the NFL is exemplified by his 49-season tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ team photographer, a role he continues to hold today.

A football player in a white jersey leaps to catch a pass in the end zone as a defender in a dark jersey pursues him during an outdoor game, with a crowded stadium in the background.
Lynn Swann of the Pittsburgh Steelers catching the winning touchdown in the 1974 AFC Championship game against the Oakland Raiders.
Black and white photo of a football field with players and referees standing still. The scoreboard displays a message offering condolences for the deaths of George Moscone and Harvey Milk, asking for a moment of silence.
Moment of Silence at Candlestick Park during NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and SF 49ers following deaths of Mayor Moscone and Harvey Milk, 1978.
Two American football players from opposing teams, one in a white jersey (number 32) and one in a dark jersey (number 43), shake hands on the field after a game, with a stadium full of spectators in the background.
Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers and George Atkinson of the Oakland Raiders following a tense game, 1976.

Over his illustrious 60-year career, Zagaris has had unparalleled access to the players and his extensive portfolio includes coverage of 42 Super Bowls, 12 World Series, and 14 MLB All-Star Games. His photographs transcend traditional game-day shots, capturing fleeting moments that define the sport’s culture highlighting his ability to capture the moments that make football more than just a game.

This exhibition presents, for the first time, a selection of silver gelatin prints personally printed by Zagaris in his home darkroom, foregrounding the artist’s intentional hands-on engagement with the photographic process.

A shirtless football player lies on a table in a locker room, appearing exhausted, while teammates in uniforms stand or sit nearby. Helmets, jerseys, and equipment are scattered around.
Eric Wright (#21) of the San Francisco 49ers in the Locker Room with his Teammates at Halftime, 1983.
A football player lies on the ground clutching a football, while a teammate stands over him and opposing players stand nearby. The scene is tense and appears to be from an intense game.
Dan Fouts checks on Kellen Winslow of the San Diego Chargers During a Game Against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship Game, 1981.
Black-and-white photo of a football game with a running back carrying the ball as players from both teams collide. A scoreboard and a "49er Football" promotion are visible in the background. Officials observe the play.
San Francisco 49ers against the Chicago Bears, 1976.
A football coach in a suit kneels in a locker room, holding hands with players in uniform as they bow their heads in a pre-game huddle, creating a moment of unity and focus.
Eddie DeBartolow owner of the 49ers prays with the team after they beat the Cincinatti Bengals, 1987.

On why he continues to shoot in black and white, he says, “I continued working mainly in black and white because I felt it was perfect, with the 24mm and 35mm lens, for capturing the intensity of the combatants along the sidelines. I was shooting the action that you couldn’t see from the stands. It was the mood and intensity that for unknown reasons were rarely shown in books and magazines… When I was shooting rock and roll, the best moments were the ones with the bands in the limos, backstage before the show, musicians collapsing on a couch drenched in sweat with the roar of the crowd still in their ears. It was the same with football. I wanted my photos to take the consummate fan behind the scenes, to expose a world only the players and coaches were privileged to see. At this time, everyone was switching to color, but this particular mood felt black and white.”

The exhibition Michael Zagaris: 60 Years of NFL Photography will be on view at 707 Gallery from March 27 to November 8, 2026. The presentation opens during a significant moment for Pittsburgh as the city will be hosting the NFL draft April 23-25, 2026, and the new major downtown civic space, Arts Landing, will celebrate its soft opening.

