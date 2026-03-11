Legendary NFL Photographer to Mark the Draft with Exhibition

The NFL season ended last month, but the NFL Draft is now only weeks away. To mark the event that’s being hosted in Pittsburgh, legendary sports and rock and roll photographer Michael Zagaris is putting on an exhibit in The Steel City.

Selected from Zagaris’s rarely seen archive, the photographs on display at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust offer an intimate glimpse into the culture and history of the NFL, on and off the field. Zagaris’ unique access to the inner workings of the NFL is exemplified by his 49-season tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ team photographer, a role he continues to hold today.

Over his illustrious 60-year career, Zagaris has had unparalleled access to the players and his extensive portfolio includes coverage of 42 Super Bowls, 12 World Series, and 14 MLB All-Star Games. His photographs transcend traditional game-day shots, capturing fleeting moments that define the sport’s culture highlighting his ability to capture the moments that make football more than just a game.

This exhibition presents, for the first time, a selection of silver gelatin prints personally printed by Zagaris in his home darkroom, foregrounding the artist’s intentional hands-on engagement with the photographic process.

On why he continues to shoot in black and white, he says, “I continued working mainly in black and white because I felt it was perfect, with the 24mm and 35mm lens, for capturing the intensity of the combatants along the sidelines. I was shooting the action that you couldn’t see from the stands. It was the mood and intensity that for unknown reasons were rarely shown in books and magazines… When I was shooting rock and roll, the best moments were the ones with the bands in the limos, backstage before the show, musicians collapsing on a couch drenched in sweat with the roar of the crowd still in their ears. It was the same with football. I wanted my photos to take the consummate fan behind the scenes, to expose a world only the players and coaches were privileged to see. At this time, everyone was switching to color, but this particular mood felt black and white.”

The exhibition Michael Zagaris: 60 Years of NFL Photography will be on view at 707 Gallery from March 27 to November 8, 2026. The presentation opens during a significant moment for Pittsburgh as the city will be hosting the NFL draft April 23-25, 2026, and the new major downtown civic space, Arts Landing, will celebrate its soft opening.