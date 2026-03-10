Manfrotto Expands ONE Platform With Dedicated Photo Tripod

Jeremy Gray

A black camera tripod is shown standing upright on the left. On the right, a woman in outdoor gear adjusts a camera mounted on a similar tripod among rocks in a natural setting.

Manfrotto has followed up last year’s ONE Hybrid tripod with a new ONE-series platform built specifically for professional photographers: ONE Photo.

Buy the Manfrotto ONE Photo Aluminum Tripod new on B&H

Unlike the ONE Hybrid, which was built to work equally well for photography and video applications, the ONE Photo is built from the ground up for stills-oriented workflows. It features a new structural design that Manfrotto says is stiffer, and its customized, non-rounded leg profile “improves torsional rigidity.” The tripod should be stable and steady enough for photographers to capture sharp photos, even with ultra-high-resolution cameras and very long shutter speeds.

A person wearing an orange jacket and white beanie uses a camera on a tripod to photograph rocky cliffs outdoors, with sunlight streaming from the upper left corner.

A woman with a camera on a tripod photographs a large flame rising from a pan on a gas stove, while another person cooks in a kitchen with white tile walls.

A photographer kneels, adjusting camera equipment and lighting while photographing a woman in a long dress standing in a dimly lit room with antique furniture and decor.

“ONE Photo is a natural evolution of the ONE platform,” says Davide Acerbis, Senior Product Manager at Manfrotto. “With ONE Hybrid, we set out to solve the needs of creators working across photo and video. With ONE Photo, we focused purely on photography, optimizing the structure, control, and accessories to support accuracy, speed, and confidence in every shot. It is a tripod built to support precise composition and repeatable results.”

Designed and built in Italy, the ONE Photo features Manfrotto’s patented “XTEND” mechanism, which allows all the tripod’s leg sections to be deployed simultaneously in a single action. This means faster setup and easier height adjustment.

Close-up view of a black tripod, showing details of the adjustable leg locks and feet. The left side displays the upper leg joints, while the right side focuses on the tripod’s lower legs and locking mechanisms.

The tripod also has a sliding central column that Manfrotto says offers precise height adjustment and enables ground-level shooting. The Manfrotto Q90 horizontal column mechanism lets photographers quickly swap between landscape and portrait orientation. The Q90 also works for overhead, lay-flat, macro, and product photography workflows.

A woman in a kitchen adjusts a camera on a tripod, preparing to take photos. Various kitchen items, including bowls and a bottle of olive oil, are on the counter in front of her.

A woman in a gray beanie and orange jacket uses a camera with a long lens on a tripod in a green, bushy outdoor setting near water, capturing wildlife or nature photography.

Pricing and Availability

Unlike the Manfrotto ONE Hybrid tripod, which comes in aluminum and carbon fiber versions, the new ONE Photo is available only in aluminum. It is sold in a legs-only configuration and in two kits. One kit ships with the tripod and Manfrotto’s XPro ball head. The other pre-built configuration ships instead with the XPro 3-Way Head, which Manfrotto says is better for studio, architectural, and precision work where independent axis control and repeatable framing are important. The ball head option is likely the better choice for most photographers.

The Manfrotto ONE Photo works with Manfrotto’s various accessories via its Easy Link connector, allowing photographers to attach lights, reflectors, and other gear directly to the tripod, reducing the need for separate stands.

The Manfrotto ONE Photo is available to order now, starting at $329.95 for the standalone tripod. The two kits with heads are each $514.95.

Image credits: Manfrotto

