Canon Loaned Out 3,000 Cameras and Lenses During the Winter Olympics

Thousands of professional sports photographers descended on northern Italy last month for the Winter Olympics, coming away with many incredible photos captured using a wide range of equipment from all the major brands, including Canon.

Canon had four different gear rooms set up in Italy for the Winter Olympics, as the different venues were scattered around Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, and other surrounding towns and cities. Photographer Jeff Cable visited the Canon Professional Services operation in Milan, showcasing the hundreds of professional cameras and lenses Canon had on staff at just that one location.

Canon tells PetaPixel that in total, it loaned out approximately 3,000 items during the Winter Olympics in Italy, which ran from February 6-22. This includes professional cameras, lenses, and accessories. Canon even had some of its newest gear on-hand, like the RF 14mm f/1.4L VCM and the RF 7-14mm f/2.8-3.5L Fisheye. Canon Professional Services also repaired or cleaned over 800 pieces of gear during the games, which is a lot. Keeping professionals geared up at all times is crucial, as pros at the Olympics are up against extremely tight deadlines.

“We have prepared enough replacement equipment and have prepared a system that can be rented immediately if there is a request,” Canon’s Yoshihiro Yatomi, IMG First Product Planning Center, IMG First Division, Canon Imaging Business Unit, told Mynavi. The Japanese publication adds that Canon Professional Services can perform maintenance in just a few hours and typically perform minor repairs by the next day.

While the Winter Olympics have far fewer athletes and events than the Summer Olympics, which means fewer photographers, the Milan-Cortina games had a uniquely dispersed setup, which presented fresh logistical challenges for Canon and other camera brands with professional support staff on hand. The Winter Olympics also have distinct weather challenges, with temperatures far below freezing for many events and snowy conditions. While cold weather and snow are great for many of the outdoor events, and fun to see on television, it’s not necessarily great news for photographers.

However, Canon’s gear was up to the challenge. Having seen how Canon stress-tests equipment firsthand in Japan, I’m not surprised. Canon has dedicated testing areas in its factory setup to stress-test cameras and lenses to extreme weather, including extremely hot and humid conditions and subzero, icy ones. While Canon’s official operating temperature recommendations for the EOS R1 are 0° to 45° C (32° to 113° F), the company extensively tests its cameras in conditions outside these ranges and, as the pros in Italy learned, the cameras and lenses can handle it. Canon ensures that its image sensors, autofocus systems, and camera controls all work well in extreme situations, as that’s how many pros use their equipment.

Canon also shared details on how the adoption of mirrorless cameras has changed since Japan itself hosted the Summer Olympics in 2021. At that time, the adoption rate of Canon’s mirrorless cameras among the professional sports photographers was around 20 percent. It is worth noting that at the time, the Canon EOS R3 was still in prototype stage, although it was actively used by photographers there, including Jeff Cable.

Now, in early 2026, Canon not only has the full-fledged EOS R3 out in the wild, but also its flagship EOS R1 and the high-resolution beast that is the EOS R5 II. A lot of sports pros reach for the R1 thanks to its durability, speed, and Canon’s top-of-the-line autofocus performance, but there are nonetheless multiple attractive options in Canon’s lineup. Canon says that the mirrorless adoption rate in Milan-Cortina was nearly 100 percent.

While the Olympics themselves have not changed so much over the years (sure, there are new events here and there), the way that photographers are shooting them has changed dramatically. There’s no question that when the 2028 Summer Olympics descend on Los Angeles, photographers will have even more exciting new gear in their kits, and Canon and the other makers will be on hand to support them as they capture decisive moments and iconic photos.

Image credits: Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.com. Additional photos by Jeff Cable. (website, Facebook, Instagram, blog)