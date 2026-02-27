US ITC Rules Insta360 Did Not Infringe GoPro’s Utility Patents

Insta360 has won a significant legal victory from the United States International Trade Commission (ITC), meaning that it can continue to import and sell its entire current product lineup inside the U.S.

Last July, a United States Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) from the International Trade Commission ruled in an initial determination that Insta360 had violated federal law by importing and selling products in the U.S. that infringed upon various GoPro patents, a decision Insta360 immediately challenged. Today, the U.S. ITC issued a final determination in favor of Insta360, securing the company a “complete victory.”

In its final ruling, the Commission determined that Insta360 did not violate five of GoPro’s utility patents related to stabilization technology, horizon leveling, distortion correction, and aspect ratio conversion. The ruling states that GoPro’s patents were either invalid, not infringed, or both.

Major win for Insta360 at the U.S. ITC. The Commission found no violation of all asserted utility patents and confirmed our design updates fall outside the scope of the asserted design patent. Now it’s back to what matters: building smarter, more powerful tools for users… pic.twitter.com/qFA95ePHOk — Insta360 (@insta360) February 27, 2026

The Commission also affirmed the ALJ’s prior ruling last year on Insta360’s updated product designs, which the Commission states fall beyond the scope of GoPro’s asserted design patent. However, in a case involving a specific design patent for an older Insta360 product, the ITC found a violation and issued a limited exclusion order. This ruling pertains to legacy models in Insta360’s Ace series action camera lineup and does not apply to any of Insta360’s current offerings in the U.S.

GoPro commented on this determination in its own press release. GoPro describes the ITC’s ruling as reaffirming its patent claim and preventing the import of infringing Insta360 products. This relates to GoPro’s design patent for the HERO-series action cameras. As Insta360 notes, the relevant design patent only applies to certain older, legacy Ace series products the company no longer sells in the U.S.

“The ITC’s decision reaffirms what the industry has long recognized: Insta360’s technology is built on true innovation. The facts spoke for themselves,” says JK Liu, Founder of Insta360. “True innovators compete by building better tools. The ITC’s decision allows us to continue doing what we do best: empowering users with bold, boundary-pushing technology.”

“The future of this industry should be shaped by better products, not legal tactics that protect market share at the expense of consumers. Too often, successful companies are targeted by patent litigation from competitors looking to reclaim lost ground. What the industry needs is an environment where the best ideas prevail, not legal maneuvering. Only when innovation can compete freely will the entire ecosystem move forward.”

In a press release, Insta360 takes it even further:

“The ITC’s final determination is a total rebuke of Insta360’s competitors’ efforts to use meritless patent assertions to improperly block lawful competition. The evidentiary record developed during the investigation demonstrated that Insta360 independently developed its technology and that GoPro’s allegations lacked merit. The Commission’s final determination represents a complete resolution of the investigation in Insta360’s favor.”

The ITC’s new ruling is a significant legal victory for Insta360 and its current product line.

Image credits: Insta360, GoPro