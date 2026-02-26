This Is Canon’s Prototype SLR-Style Camera With a Waist-Level Viewfinder

Jaron Schneider

A person in a red shirt holds a large, black, box-shaped camera with both hands, pointing the lens directly toward the viewer.

At the CP+ Show in Yokohama, Japan, Canon surprised by showcasing a new SLR-style digital camera with a waist-level viewfinder. The company showed two possible designs for it, one modern and one vintage-inspired, and is soliciting feedback on which it should pursue.

It’s hard to know where to begin with this one, as it’s a bit odd on multiple fronts. The design clearly takes notes from Hasselblad and Rolleiflex film cameras.

Two Canon cameras are displayed in a glass case on a wooden counter. Behind them is a diagram of a camera system. A person holding a phone is visible on the left side of the image.

To start with, the imager in this prototype is a Type 1 sensor, although it remains to be seen if that will be the route Canon chooses to go with if it moves forward to production with this design. Despite that small sensor, Canon’s prototype camera isn’t exactly small. Instead, it’s about the size of a grapefruit and isn’t designed to be pocketable.

A woman in a red top examines a camera at an event, with a crowd of people around her. She appears focused, holding the camera with both hands near a wooden display.

The unnamed camera features a manual focus only, fixed lens in front of a mirror, and a “screen” that allows it to be used with a waist-level optical viewfinder. The “screen” is not ground glass, but functions similarly to it and gives users a true view of the scene in front of them. The rear of the camera does feature a flip-up digital screen, however, so it does appear as though it may be possible to use that as a viewfinder as well.

A person in a red shirt holds a black camera facing the viewer, with both hands visible. The camera lens and viewfinder are in focus, while the background and person's face are blurred.
The top of the camera features a waist-level viewfinder.
A person in a red top holds a black, boxy camera or electronic device with a small screen and buttons, displaying it towards the viewer. The person is wearing a watch and a badge.
The back of the camera features a flip-up LCD and a few control buttons.
A person in a red shirt holds a modern instant film camera close to the viewer, showing its side and lens. The person's press badge is partially visible, and their face is out of frame.
The left side of the camera is mostly clean, save for a USB-C port.
A person wearing a red top holds a black vintage instant camera with both hands. The camera has a large lens, a cable, and a lever on the side. The person's face is not visible.
The right side of the camera is where the shutter actuator lever sits.

Photos are initiated by depressing a lever on the right side of the camera, which pulls a second mirror into position, bouncing the image onto the sensor. It is an SLR-style camera in that while it does have a fixed lens, it uses a mirror (well, a series of mirrors). That lever pull makes an audible “clack” sound, which is likely to please many vintage-loving camera enthusiasts.

As mentioned, Canon featured two examples of possible designs. One is a more modern design that is more square in shape, while the other is vintage-inspired. Canon is soliciting feedback from the community on which of these two designs it should pursue. That said, the company stopped short of saying it would even promise to bring this camera to market at all.

Two Canon concept cameras with unique, boxy designs are displayed side by side in a glass case on a white platform, against a wooden background.

The two designs were behind glass, and the handleable sample was what is best described as “rough,” even for a prototype. It is very clearly still early in the design phase, so it is surprising to see Canon showcase it at the largest international photo exhibition in the world. The response has been significant, however, and it was one of the most popular spots across the entire CP+ venue.

Image credits: Photographs by Jaron Schneider for PetaPixel

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
8 Classic Viewfinder Designs in Vintage Cameras
Canon PowerShot N Transformed Into a Waist-Level Rolleiflex-style Camera
Canon Imaging Head Says Future SLRs Will Be Smaller, But Not Necessarily EVIL
Gloved hand holding a camera outdoors, with a display screen showing a vibrant image of a skateboarder performing a trick on a ramp under a clear blue sky. The camera's dials and controls are visible. This $10 DIY Project Gives Any Camera a Waist-Level Viewfinder
Discussion