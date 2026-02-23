The 42 Fantastic Winners of the World Nature Photography Awards

The World Nature Photography Awards (WNPA) have announced their 2026 winners. Australian photographer Jono Allen won the top honor for his exceptional portrait of a rare white humpback whale and her mother.

“Sharing this moment with Mãhina and her protective mother is a memory that will live with me forever. It was undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary days I have ever experienced in the ocean — and perhaps ever will,” says the winning photographer, Allen. “To be announced World Nature Photographer of the Year through capturing this unique mother and calf bond has made what was already a truly life changing encounter even more profound and humbling. I feel beyond honored to receive this award.”

Allen bested photographers from 51 countries across six continents, who entered thousands of beautiful nature photos.

“As the awards continue to grow, so too does the diversity and quality of work submitted from across the globe,” explains Adrian Dinsdale, co-founder of the WNPAs. The World Nature Photography Awards were founded in 2020 with the goal of not only promoting the world’s best nature photos but also inspiring people to connect deeper with nature. WNPA partners with Ecologi to plant a tree every time someone enters the competition as well.

“This year’s winning images are a powerful reminder of both the wonder of our planet and the importance of protecting it. We congratulate Jono and all of our category winners on their outstanding achievements.”

On that note, photographers competed across 14 different categories. The judges awarded the top three photos in each category: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. All 42 winning photos are featured below, including a second look at Jono Allen’s overall winning image, which took the Gold in the fiercely contested Underwater category.

World Nature Photography Awards 2026 Category Winners

Animal Portraits

Animals in Their Habitat

Behavior — Amphibians and Reptiles

Behavior — Birds

Behavior — Invertebrates

Behavior — Mammals

Black and White

Nature — Art

Nature — Photojournalism

People and Nature

Planet’s Earth — Landscapes and Environments

Plants and Fungi

Underwater

Urban Wildlife

More From the World Nature Photography Awards

Many of the winning photos featured above are available as prints from the World Nature Photography Awards’ online store. Alongside announcing the 2026 winners, the 2027 WNPAs are now officially open for entry, and photographers can enter at early-bird rates until March 30, 2026. Complete entry details and regulations are available on the competition’s website.

Image credits: World Nature Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.