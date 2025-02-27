Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 First Impressions: Still Legendary?

Chris Niccolls

I distinctly remember when the Zeiss Otus 55mm f/1.4 lens first entered the market. It was a lens designed to project a larger circle of light onto the sensor and therefore it was huge. As bulky as it was, this oversized design enhanced the overall sharpness of the lens, especially toward the corners, and quickly cemented itself a legendary status. However, the Zeiss Otus lenses were designed for DSLR cameras and it has been six years since the 100mm Otus was released. A lot can happen in six years and the other manufacturers have had plenty of time to catch up in terms of optical performance.

Buy the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 new on Amazon.comBuy the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 used on KEH.com

A sleek, black camera lens labeled "Otus 1.4/50" sits on a wooden surface. The background is softly blurred, revealing hints of green from a plant and a framed picture, emphasizing the lens as the focal point.
The legend continues but the latest Zeiss Otus is a far more convenient size now.

A man in a winter jacket and beanie stands outdoors, surrounded by fog or mist. He wears headphones and holds a camera on a pole with a cable attached. The scene is in black and white, giving a moody effect.
We had a wickedly cold day to test the lens but the light was gorgeous.

It honestly looked like Zeiss may have given up on making lenses for mirrorless cameras altogether, but surprisingly we now have a brand new 50mm f/1.4 for Nikon Z mount, Sony E mount, and Canon RF mount. This new version is much smaller and lighter and is both apochromatic in its design as well as modernized for the mirrorless camera. Can this costly $2,500 Zeiss lens live up to the glowing reputation of its predecessor?

Close-up of a Zeiss camera lens, displaying the text "Apo Distagon 1.4/50 Ø67 T*" around the outer edge. The lens reflects blue light highlights, suggesting depth and precision. The background is softly blurred.
The Zeiss Otus 50mm is built incredibly well and oozes prestige out of every part of it.

Bare tree branches covered in light frost against a bright blue sky and soft-focus background. The thin branches create an intricate pattern, highlighting the delicate wintry scene.
Being apochromatic, the 50mm is free from any annoying chromatic aberrations.

Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Review: How It Feels

One factor that the new Zeiss Otus 50mm lens carries over from its predecessor is an incredibly high-quality build standard. The Zeiss lens is made almost completely out of metal and has one of the smoothest-turning manual focus rings I’ve ever used. The lens is also fully weather-sealed but despite its all-metal construction, it’s much lighter than its predecessor hovering around 24.7 ounces (700 grams) depending on what mount of camera you get it for. The lens also comes with a tight-fitting metal hood and has a very modest and easy-to-find 67mm front filter thread diameter.

A close-up of a camera lens laying horizontally on a wooden surface. The metal lens mount is visible, with electronic contacts around the edge. The background is blurred, and sunlight is reflecting faintly off the surface.
The lens is fully weather sealed which is a nice improvement over it’s predecessor.
Stop sign on a snowy sidewalk near a colorful brick wall with green, blue, and pink horizontal stripes. Trees without leaves and a building with a "Subway" sign are visible in the background under a clear blue sky.
The Zeiss color palette is pleasing and maybe a little on the cool side. I’ve always liked this look from Zeiss over the decades.

Now it’s a good thing that the focus ring is so pleasant to use because this lens is indeed manual focusing only. However, it does provide electrical communication between the lens and body to transmit EXIF data and shares the focal length properly, allowing IBIS units to adjust accordingly. Lastly, there is an aperture ring on the lens which can be adjusted for both smooth or clicked operation, although you have to twist a switch embedded in the lens mount to do so. It is not exactly an easy function to adjust on the go but most users will commit to one choice and never touch it again.

Close-up of a camera lens with focus and aperture scales visible. The lens shows measurements in feet and meters, and aperture values ranging from 2 to 16. The background is softly blurred.
The manual focus ring feels perfect and has depth of field indicators below it.
A young girl with long red hair and blue eyes looks directly at the camera. Sunlight catches her hair, creating a glowing effect. She has a gentle expression, and she's wearing a light pink top. The background is softly blurred.
When the focus is on, the results are sharp. I like the slightly softer look that shooting at f/1.4 gives for scenes like this one.

Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Review: How It Shoots

Let’s start with the famous Zeiss T* coatings, a famous hallmark of the brand going back decades. These coatings do an excellent job of preventing flare and loss of contrast in the image even when pointed at the sun. Ghosting was minimal at the tightest of apertures and I liked the retention of contrast and saturation when shooting wide open. The apochromatic design of the lens also does an excellent job of eliminating any lateral chromatic aberrations in the frame.

However, I was surprised and disappointed to see a fair amount of LoCA, longitudinal chromatic aberrations, when shooting at f/1.4. These color casts in the out-of-focus areas of the picture are difficult to deal with in post and I found the strong color shifts distracting in some shots.

Close-up of a camera lens with a metallic and blue ring around its circumference. The background is blurred, highlighting the lens's intricate design and reflective surface.
You can switch the aperture ring from a clicked action to a smooth one but you need a tool handy.
Sunlight filters through the branches of a tree with sparse leaves and berries, against a blue sky. Some branches are covered with a light dusting of frost, creating a wintery atmosphere.
Lens flare is not an issue for the Zeiss T* coatings.

I also found the sun stars to be quite bland looking with no real definition but a fast 50mm lens isn’t really the kind of optic we would use for this application anyways. What a fast 50mm is good for is shallow depth of field pictures and the Zeiss handles this aspect beautifully. At f/1.4, the specular highlights at the edge of the frame form pleasing cat’s eye shapes, and when stopped down the highlights have a slightly polygonal shape to them. The bokeh is clean and smooth looking with soft and gentle rendering of the backgrounds and I think anyone using this lens will find much joy in the way it renders focus.

Close-up of a camera lens with "Otus 1.4/50" written in yellow on its barrel. The lens has a sleek, metallic finish and a ribbed grip section below the text. The background is softly blurred.
The metal hood fits precisely and everything on the lens is machined to the highest standard.
A traditional Japanese samurai armor set featuring an ornate helmet with golden antlers and intricate details. The armor is primarily black with red and gold accents, and includes a mask with a mustache.
Outside it’s freezing and inside it’s samurai armor.

This is a sharp lens. It has good detail across the center of the image at f/1.4. It does have a somewhat lower contrast to the image overall, but this goes away after stopping the aperture down slightly. The corners of the image tend to be a little soft at f/1.4 but everything cleans up nicely when, again, the aperture is stopped down.

A test chart comparing lens performance at f/1.4 and f/2.8 apertures. The image features grayscale and color bars, concentric circles, and a partial banknote in the background. The left side is marked f/1.4, and the right side is f/2.8.
Center detail is good at f/1.4 and the image has a dreamy look to it.
Comparison image showing a Canadian one-dollar bill under different aperture settings. The left side is labeled f/1.4, and the right f/2.8. Both sides have black and white geometric shapes and a small Lumix focus calibration chart.
The corner sharpness benefits from a tighter aperture which also helps with the vignetting.

I would say that this particular Otus lens doesn’t have the clinical sharpness and stark contrast that the other Zeiss lenses are famous for when shooting at the widest aperture. However, I liked the change of character shooting at f/1.4 and I think it suits the portraits and sunlit wintery scenes that I took. Close the aperture, even slightly, and you are right back to that surgical sharpness that you may be seeking.

Blurry image of a bulletin board with a shiny wire ornament, a colorful grid, and currency note. There's also a partially visible label that reads "REAL TIME LUT." The focus is on the wire ornament in the foreground.
Unfortunately, the lens has some prevalent LoCA showing up. It’s hard to reduce in post.
Interior of a dimly lit room with a glass refrigerator displaying drinks and food items. An exit door with a glowing green sign is partially open, letting in sunlight. A high chair and a small freezer are nearby.
Having a bright f/1.4 aperture is a boon in low-light situations.

Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 Review: A Limited Scope

When shooting prestigious lenses like the Zeiss Otus I have the luxury of being able to enjoy the experience the lens provides without having to shoulder the exorbitant $2,500 price. Don’t get me wrong, I can appreciate the caliber of design and optical precision that is required to make this lens apochromatic and almost distortion-free. That kind of correction does not come cheap, and I had hoped that this lens might add to its value-for-the-dollar factor by making for an awesome video lens as well.

Sadly, this lens suffers from some serious lens breathing and the manual focus throw is way too long. I can focus precisely for sure, but video work will require a separate focus-puller to do dramatic pulls and the field of view will change substantially while doing it.

A person holding a camera lens with one hand. The lens features distance markings in feet and meters, with aperture settings visible. The background is blurred, showing a plant and a picture frame.
In hand, you can see how manageable the size of the lens is.
Close-up of a weathered wooden post with nails sticking out. In the background, circular orange lights are blurred against a blue and gray backdrop, creating a bokeh effect. The scene captures a mix of textures and soft light.
Bokeh is gorgeous with a nice cat’s eye effect to the corners and clean highlights.

The target audience for this lens is going to be limited. Some photographers will value the old-school way of making lens corrections mechanically rather than with digital correction applied after the image is taken.

A person holds a Zeiss Apo Distagon 1.4/50 camera lens in their hand. The lens features a black body with brand and model details around the glass. A blurred background with green leaves is visible.
Can the Zeiss Otus 50mm bring back the glory days? I worry that the price just isn’t justified today.

Sunlit wall with ornate metalwork and painted floral patterns in green and orange. Dried vines cast intricate shadows, adding texture to the scene. The lower portion features a section of exposed brick.
The sunlight cast a soft and warm light across the building.

Black and white photo of a brick building corner with a covered window and glass doors. Sunlight casts a diagonal shadow on the structure. A small step leads to the entrance. The overall scene appears empty and quiet.
Distortion is almost nonexistent which is part of what you pay for. However, distortion can be corrected after the fact in many modern lenses.
A man wearing a dark beanie and a coat stands outdoors with arms crossed. The background is a snowy landscape with buildings visible. The image is in black and white.
The Zeiss Otus 50mm f/1.4 is an aficionado’s lens but the target audience is going to be quite small.

The Zeiss certainly has a unique look to the color palette and overall rendition of the image, which I find quite beautiful, however, the price is just so high compared to what else is available and there are significant limitations to the end user. Almost any other available lens is going to support autofocusing and will provide better optical performance, or a much lower hit to the wallet, or both. By all means, grab the Zeiss Otus 50mm if you want to embrace the experience of shooting a classic, manual focus lens. Just don’t expect to find any tangible value for the dollar while you’re at it.

Buy the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 new on Amazon.comBuy the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 used on KEH.com

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Two black camera lenses with yellow marking details stand on a stone surface. The background features a soft-focus landscape with mountains and a clear sky. A Closer Look at the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 Lenses and Their Unique Promises
Two black camera lenses with blue accents are displayed against a white background. The lenses are marked with specifications and branding, featuring a sleek, modern design. One lens is larger than the other, both positioned at a slight angle. Zeiss Unveils Otus ML 50mm f/1.4 and 85mm f/1.4 Primes for E, RF, and Z Mounts
Close-up of a Zeiss camera lens showing the textured grip and blue Zeiss logo. The lens is positioned horizontally against a neutral background, highlighting its sleek black design. Zeiss’ Teased Lens Is an Otus 50mm f/1.4 Prime
Zeiss Otus 100mm f/1.4 Photos Leak
Discussion