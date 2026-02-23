The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II Is Faster, Sharper, and Way Lighter

Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II lens. Described as the “lightest in its class,” the company says it delivers improved optical performance, faster focusing, and a 26% lighter weight than the first-generation optic.

The promise of lighter, faster, and sharper echoes what Nikon said last year about its updated 24-70mm f/2.8 VR S II and appears to be part two of what could reasonably be considered a trend to update the full “trilogy” of zoom lenses.

Despite shaving off considerable weight Nikon’s 24-70mm f/2.8 VR S II outperformed the already legendary performance of the first iteration of that lens, which bodes well for the performance of this new 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II which now cuts its total weight to 998 grams without the collar and 1,180 grams with it, down from 1,360 grams.

“With a fast f/2.8 constant aperture and versatile focal range, the 70-200mm f/2.8 is well established as the essential lens for capturing sports, portraits, weddings, and more, with excellent low light performance and naturally beautiful bokeh,” Nikon says. “This latest S-Line lens improves upon this classic recipe – specifically created for professional photographers and videographers who will not compromise on image quality and capability.”

The new lens is constructed of 18 elements arranged into 16 groups and includes a super ED, aspherical ED, ED, aspherical, fluorite, and Short-wavelength Refractive (SR) elements to, as Nikon describes, effectively correct lens aberrations for clearer and more natural rendering. It also uses Nikon’s Meso Amorphous Coat — which the company says is its best anti-reflection coating it has ever made — as well as its ARNEO coating, which is designed to suppress ghosting and flare. It is also, of course, dust and weather-sealed.

Autofocus is driven by an improved “Silky Swift” VCM motor, which is Nikon’s linear focusing system, and the company says it can focus 3.5 times faster while zooming, and it is about 40% faster overall than its predecessor.

The Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II features an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/22 via a new 11-bladed diaphragm that Nikon says results in more natural, circular bokeh. The lens has a minimum focus distance of 0.38 meters with a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.3× at the wide end and 0.8 meters with a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.25× at the telephoto end.

Gratefully, Nikon has also adapted the use of Arca-Swiss cutouts on the included (and removable) tripod collar, which is the first time the company has included them.

The lens is internally zooming, has a control ring switch that allows for click or de-clicked customizable functionality, has six stops of built-in vibration reduction, and it is compatible with Nikon’s 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters.

Below are a few sample images taken with the lens, provided courtesy of Nikon.

The new Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II lens will be available in late March 2026 for $3,199.95.

Image credits: Nikon