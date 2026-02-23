The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II Is Faster, Sharper, and Way Lighter

Jaron Schneider

A hand holds a large NIKKOR S camera lens outdoors, with blurred green foliage in the background. The lens features visible buttons and detailed grip textures.

Nikon has announced the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II lens. Described as the “lightest in its class,” the company says it delivers improved optical performance, faster focusing, and a 26% lighter weight than the first-generation optic.

The promise of lighter, faster, and sharper echoes what Nikon said last year about its updated 24-70mm f/2.8 VR S II and appears to be part two of what could reasonably be considered a trend to update the full “trilogy” of zoom lenses.

Despite shaving off considerable weight Nikon’s 24-70mm f/2.8 VR S II outperformed the already legendary performance of the first iteration of that lens, which bodes well for the performance of this new 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II which now cuts its total weight to 998 grams without the collar and 1,180 grams with it, down from 1,360 grams.

A close-up of a person holding a Nikon camera with a large NIKKOR S telephoto lens, focusing outdoors with blurred greenery in the background.

“With a fast f/2.8 constant aperture and versatile focal range, the 70-200mm f/2.8 is well established as the essential lens for capturing sports, portraits, weddings, and more, with excellent low light performance and naturally beautiful bokeh,” Nikon says. “This latest S-Line lens improves upon this classic recipe – specifically created for professional photographers and videographers who will not compromise on image quality and capability.”

The new lens is constructed of 18 elements arranged into 16 groups and includes a super ED, aspherical ED, ED, aspherical, fluorite, and Short-wavelength Refractive (SR) elements to, as Nikon describes, effectively correct lens aberrations for clearer and more natural rendering. It also uses Nikon’s Meso Amorphous Coat — which the company says is its best anti-reflection coating it has ever made — as well as its ARNEO coating, which is designed to suppress ghosting and flare. It is also, of course, dust and weather-sealed.

A person holding a Nikon camera with a large telephoto lens, showing water droplets on the lens, at a beach with the ocean and sand visible in the background.

Autofocus is driven by an improved “Silky Swift” VCM motor, which is Nikon’s linear focusing system, and the company says it can focus 3.5 times faster while zooming, and it is about 40% faster overall than its predecessor.

A photographer lying on pebbles by the water’s edge captures athletes in wetsuits and yellow caps running through shallow water during a race, with mountains and a cloudy sky in the background.

The Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II features an aperture range of f/2.8 through f/22 via a new 11-bladed diaphragm that Nikon says results in more natural, circular bokeh. The lens has a minimum focus distance of 0.38 meters with a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.3× at the wide end and 0.8 meters with a maximum reproduction ratio of 0.25× at the telephoto end.

Gratefully, Nikon has also adapted the use of Arca-Swiss cutouts on the included (and removable) tripod collar, which is the first time the company has included them.

A person holds a large Nikon NIKKOR Z 180-600mm camera lens outdoors with one hand gripping the lens and the other holding a detachable tripod collar.

The lens is internally zooming, has a control ring switch that allows for click or de-clicked customizable functionality, has six stops of built-in vibration reduction, and it is compatible with Nikon’s 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters.

Below are a few sample images taken with the lens, provided courtesy of Nikon.

A swimmer wearing a wetsuit, yellow swim cap, and goggles emerges from a lake, splashing water, with mountains and trees visible in the background under a cloudy sky.

Two athletes in wetsuits and yellow swim caps run through splashing water during a race, with dramatic clouds and a mountainous landscape in the background.

A cyclist wearing a helmet and teal shorts rides a racing bicycle at high speed on a road, with a blurred background indicating motion under a clear blue sky.

A rugged rock formation juts out over a forested valley, with distant hills and trees blurred in the background under soft daylight.

A woman with wavy blonde hair gazes thoughtfully into the distance. The background is blurred with colorful bokeh lights, suggesting an urban setting at dusk or evening.

Black and white photo of two daisy-like flowers in focus with blurred petals and background, creating a soft, dreamy atmosphere. The flowers are viewed from the side, emphasizing their stems and petals.

A person stands on a sandy beach, holding a tall surfboard upright beside them, with gentle waves and the ocean in the background. The image is in black and white.

A close-up, black and white photo of a woman's face with water droplets on her skin. She is gazing thoughtfully into the distance, showing subtle freckles and a slight smile, with natural light highlighting her features.

A surfer in a wetsuit rides a wave, silhouetted against the sky, with water splashing dramatically around them in black and white.

The new Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II lens will be available in late March 2026 for $3,199.95.

Image credits: Nikon

