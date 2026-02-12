MagMod Believes it Just Reinvented the Light Stand

MagMod has launched the MagStand on Kickstarter, aiming to rethink one of the most overlooked pieces of gear in photography and video production: the light stand. Within the first 48 hours, the campaign attracted more than 1,100 backers and surpassed $350,000 in funding, positioning it among the strongest recent photo gear launches on the crowdfunding platform.

Best known for its magnetic flash modifiers, MagMod is now applying its design philosophy to support equipment, focusing on speed, stability, and workflow efficiency for working creatives.

“We asked thousands of photographers what their dream light stand looks like, and stability and confidence easily ranked #1. Beta testers have all told us that the MagStand feels noticeably more solid than comparable stands from the moment they first deploy the legs. That instant confidence isn’t an accident—it’s the result of engineering a stand from the ground up to deliver the stability photographers actually need,” Magmod says.

A Focus on Stability and Speed

At the core of the MagStand’s design is a super-wide, low-profile base intended to increase stability. Dual-contact rubberized feet help keep the stand planted, particularly on slick studio floors or event venues where traditional stands can shift or tip more easily.

MagMod has also redesigned leg deployment with a patent-pending squeeze-button locking system that allows the legs to open in one motion. In tighter spaces, the stand can be configured to narrow to just 16 inches in width while maintaining a stable footprint, which may appeal to wedding photographers, event shooters, and small studio setups.

“Sturdiness isn’t exclusive to large, wide-open studios with flat, smooth floors. Sometimes you need to hug a wall, work in a tight space, or find that one spot far away from the dance floor where you know your light stand won’t get bumped (but deep down you know the lighting won’t be as good). The MagStand introduces a first-of-its-kind: a narrow, reduced footprint size that works in previously impossible spaces without sacrificing rock-solid stability,” Magmod says.

Height adjustments are handled by an auto-locking telescoping system that eliminates traditional twist knobs. The friction-free mechanism is intended to speed up setup and teardown during fast-paced shoots.

Convertible Design

One of the MagStand’s more distinctive features is its detachable monopole. The center column can be converted into a handheld flash pole, allowing assistants or solo shooters to transition to mobile lighting setups without carrying separate gear.

The 9-foot model is designed for travel and can break down small enough to fit inside standard checked luggage. MagMod has also introduced a magnetic leg connector system that allows multiple stands to attach for one-handed carrying, a small but practical detail for photographers moving quickly between locations.

The stand’s T-channel leg design is built to support future accessories, including a quick-mount weight system and additional attachments currently in development. An integrated mounting hook provides space for sandbags, camera bags, or other ballast to improve stability on set.

MagStand is available in two interchangeable sizes, 9-foot and 11-foot versions, allowing users to match the stand height to their shooting style.

From Magnetic Modifiers to Support Systems

MagMod originally launched on Kickstarter nearly 13 years ago with its magnetic flash modifier system. The company’s stated mission has been to make photography tools faster, easier, and more intuitive to use. With the MagStand, it is extending that philosophy beyond light shaping into core grip equipment.

As lighting setups become more dynamic across studio, location, and hybrid workflows, MagMod appears to be targeting small friction points that accumulate throughout a shoot, from leg deployment to height adjustment and transport.

Pricing and Availability

The MagStand is currently available through Kickstarter, with early-bird pricing starting at $145 for the 9-foot model, reflecting a 22 percent discount from its $185 retail price. The taller 11-foot version is priced at $160 during the campaign, offering a 32 percent savings off its $200 retail price. MagMod is also offering multi-stand kits for backers who need multiple units for studio or event work.

Image credits: MagStand

Disclosure: Make sure you do your own research into any crowdfunding project you’re considering backing. While we aim to only share legitimate and trustworthy campaigns, there’s always a real chance that you can lose your money when backing any crowdfunded project. PetaPixel does not participate in any crowdfunding affiliate programs.

To hold projects accountable, all crowdfunding campaigns on which PetaPixel reports are financially backed with the lowest tier option in order to give the publication visibility into all backer-only communications. If a campaign owner acts in a manner inconsistent with its promises, PetaPixel will share that information publicly.