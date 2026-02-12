Despite What You May Have Seen, the Panasonic S1 II Is Not Discontinued

Jeremy Gray

A black Panasonic Lumix S1 mirrorless camera without a lens is displayed against a textured red background.

Customers who recently viewed the Panasonic Lumix S1 II camera on some retail websites may have been surprised to see it marked as “discontinued” or, more recently, as a “new arrival.” However, there is nothing to worry about.

Last week, PetaPixel noticed that B&H listed the Panasonic S1 II and S1 IIE as “discontinued,” which, of course, makes no sense. The cameras are not even a year old. As it turns out, a similar situation happened recently in other markets, including in Japan. Now, this week, B&H temporarily listed the S1 II as a “new arrival,” which again makes no sense. The “new arrival” label is gone as of writing, but some product pages still show the S1 II and its 24-105mm f/4 kit as “discontinued.”

Screenshot of a product listing for the Panasonic LUMIX S1 II Mirrorless Camera, showing the camera, its main features, an 18-review rating, a discontinued label, and an "Add to Compare" checkbox.

To figure out what’s going on, PetaPixel reached out to Panasonic’s U.S. team, and the explanation is, fortunately, pretty straightforward.

“This hiccup on the listings was due to a change in our factory transition for some models. Many dealers did this transition seamlessly so there wasn’t a ‘discontinuation’ notice to confuse the market, but others seem to have not gone so smooth,” says Panasonic Lumix USA.

“The original models were manufactured in China. The new models are manufactured in Vietnam and have a different part number which means the dealers created new listings for the new inventory coming in.”

There has been zero change to the camera itself; only the country of origin has changed.

It may still take a little while for the new stock to fully filter into the market, as Adorama still lists both the S1 II and S1 IIE as backordered. At B&H, the Lumix S1 II is back in stock, but the S1 IIE is not. On Panasonic’s own online store, both the S1 II and S1 IIE are available now. For what it’s worth, there is also an active $400 trade-in promotion on Panasonic’s store for the S1 II, valid until March 28. Full details are available on Panasonic’s website.

All this is to say that any photographers who were alarmed by “discontinued” notices on Panasonic S1 II and S1 IIE product pages have nothing to worry about.

Buy the Panasonic Lumix S1 II new on B&HBuy the Panasonic Lumix S1 II used on KEH.com

Image credits: Panasonic. Header photo created using an asset licensed via Depositphotos.

,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Two black Panasonic Lumix cameras, models S1 and S1R, are shown side by side on a white background, both without lenses and displaying their image sensors. The Lumix S1 II and S1 IIE Are Panasonic’s Most Advanced Hybrid Cameras Yet
Panasonic Lumix S1 II and S1 IIE Sample Galleries Are Now Available
Two Panasonic Lumix S1 series cameras are positioned on either side of a camera lens against a red, geometric background. The cameras have no lenses attached, revealing their sensors. Panasonic in 2025: Great New Full-Frame Cameras and Lenses
A hand holding a black Panasonic Lumix S1R mirrorless camera with a large lens, indoors with blurred background. Panasonic’s Three Newest Full-Frame Cameras Get Major Firmware Boost
Discussion