Analog Photography App Newgrain Gets a Web Version

Newgrain, a photo-sharing platform aimed at film shooters, recently launched a web version — and it looks fantastic.

PetaPixel featured Newgrain two and a half years ago when it had not long launched on iOS. The app has since gone from strength to strength, now boasting over 9,000 photographers and 35,000 photos shared.

“Today, I’m excited to release the web version of Newgrain,” founder Tim Issenmann writes on Reddit. “Newgrain is now available on the web, accessible to anyone through their browser.”

“We’ve redesigned Newgrain from the ground up for larger screens, to give film photography the space it deserves. A distraction-free space to slow down and enjoy high-quality film photos, bigger than ever before,” Newgrain says on Instagram.

The new web app allows users to upload photos directly from their computer. A lab index lets them discover film labs from around the world. Users can reply to comments and share a clean URL.

What is Newgrain?

Newgrain is a place where photographers don’t just share their photos, but also discover and learn about film stocks that other celluloid enthusiasts are using. Users can discover the work of others, analog cameras, and local film labs.

Issenmann says that high-quality photos that “are only lightly compressed” are allowed on the platform. This preserves the grain, texture, and imperfections.

Photos are tagged with the film stock, camera, lens, lab, development method, push/pull details, and more.

The app remains ad-free and there aren’t any sponsored posts either. “Browsing Newgrain feels closer to walking through a gallery than scrolling a feed,” adds Issenmann.

Metrics such as likes are hidden, and Issenmann insists that Newgrain isn’t about how many followers someone has. Instead, it’s about discovering more about film through a community.

“Most social media platforms no longer serve photographers well,” says Issenmann. “Feeds are optimised for short-form video and engagement (like on Instagram), while older platforms can feel dated or cumbersome (like Flickr).”

He insists that Newgrain isn’t designed to be an Instagram alternative. “Most users use it alongside Instagram, as a complement. Newgrain is for photographers who care about film as a craft and want a calmer, more focused space.”

To check out the new web version, head to newgrain.app. It’s also available on the iOS App Store.

Image credits: Via Newgrain