Laowa’s 90mm f/2.8 Ultra Macro Brings 4x Magnification to Micro Four Thirds

Laowa has brought its popular and powerful 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO lens to Micro Four Thirds, giving OM System and Panasonic camera owners a compelling new choice to get up close and personal with their photographic subjects.

The Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO lens was originally released in 2022 for full-frame cameras, including Canon EOS R, Nikon Z, Sony E, and L-Mount bodies. At that time, it was Laowa’s eighth 2:1 magnification macro lens. Laowa loves macro lenses, and makes a lot of very good ones.

While a 2:1 magnification on a full-frame camera is already very powerful, given the smaller image sensors of Micro Four Thirds cameras and the resulting crop factor, the Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO lens is effectively a 4:1, or 4x, macro lens. As Venus Optics, maker of Laowa lenses, notes, this enables photographers to capture microscopic details and textures that are “often invisible to the naked eye,” which is good news for nature and scientific photographers.

Launching the Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO on Micro Four Thirds makes a ton of sense. Many macro photographers love Micro Four Thirds cameras, especially those from OM System (Olympus), thanks to their rugged, compact designs and macro-friendly features like focus stacking and powerful in-body image stabilization. Here at PetaPixel, we routinely feature the work of macro photographers, and many use OM System cameras.

While the lens has a new mount, the rest of the Laowa 90mm f/2.8 macro lens is unchanged. It has 13 elements arranged across 10 groups and features an apochromatic (APO) design to suppress longitudinal and lateral chromatic aberrations, promising cleaner, sharper shots. It has a nine-bladed aperture diaphragm, a precise manual focus ring, and a weight of just 540 grams (19 ounces). The lens employs an internal focusing design, meaning its length doesn’t change when focusing.

Venus Optics notes that the new Micro Four Thirds version of the lens features electronic contacts for seamless aperture control through the camera body and complete EXIF communication.

Pricing and Availability

The Laowa 90mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO for Micro Four Thirds will be available in late February for $499, the same price as the other mounts.

Sample Images

Image credits: Venus Optics, Laowa