These 10 Up-and-Comers Are Vying to Be ‘Youth Photographer of the Year’

Jeremy Gray

A collage of three photos: a horse standing in clear water, a group of monkeys grooming each other, and soccer players leaping for the ball in front of a goal during a match.

Alongside the shortlisted Student photographers, the Sony World Photography Awards also announced the 10 Youth photographers who are vying to be named Youth Photographer of the Year in the Sony World Photography Awards 2026. These 10 photographers are all 19 years old and younger, and each demonstrates artistic talent far beyond their years.

The Sony World Photography Awards is celebrating its 19th edition this year and received over 430,000 entries from photographers in over 200 different countries and territories. The Sony World Photography Awards, among the biggest and most prestigious photography competitions in the world, invites photographers to enter across Open, Professional, Student, and Youth categories.

10 Young Photographers All Trying to Become ‘Youth Photographer of the Year’

Unlike the Student competition, which tasks photography students from universities worldwide with entering a series of five to 10 images that address a specific theme, the Youth category focuses on single photo entries. Each photographer, 19 years old or younger, submits a single open category photo.

Snow-capped Mount Fuji is framed by vibrant red and orange autumn leaves beside a lake, with a person standing on the shore, admiring the scenic view under a clear sky.
© Riley Shickle (United Kingdom, 19 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A young girl walks in front of an art installation with mirrors and red fabric, set in the desert near the Great Pyramid of Giza under a clear blue sky.
© Abdallah Islam (Egypt, 19 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A white horse stands chest-deep in clear blue water, viewed from a low angle half above and half below the surface, against a bright blue sky.
© Doğa Ergün (Türkiye, 15 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

The shortlisted photos are, as expected, spectacular. 19-year-old photographer Riley Shickle from the United Kingdom captured an excellent autumnal landscape photo of Mount Fuji from the shores of Lake Kawaguchi. Egyptian photographer Abdallah Islam, also 19, also utilized interesting framing to capture a lovely geometric shot of the Great Pyramid. The shot showcases a fascinating juxtaposition of a modern sculpture against an ancient structure. 15-year-old photographer Doğa Ergün of Türkiye also went the geometric route, capturing a symmetrical photo of a horse and rider entering the sea.

A peacock stands on a tree branch with its long, iridescent tail feathers cascading downward and crest feathers raised, set against a soft, light background.
© Jeirin Anton (Sri Lanka, 16 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Four monkeys sit closely together on a large rock. Two adult monkeys groom each other while two young monkeys, one nursing, sit between them. Lush green foliage is visible in the background.
© Victor Reichert (France, 19 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
A vibrant green tree frog with red eyes and orange feet sits on a green leaf against a dark, blurred background. Its throat is puffed out as if calling or breathing.
©Keira Pereira (Canada, 17 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

There are some fantastic wildlife entries as well. Sri Lankan photographer Jeering Anton, 16, captured a glowing portrait of a peacock. 19-year-old French photographer Victor Reichert’s photo of a family of monkeys is very charming. Keira Pereira, a 17-year-old Canadian shutterbug, captured a great close-up of a red-eyed tree frog in Costa Rica.

A soccer goalkeeper in an orange jersey jumps to punch the ball as two opposing players in black and white jerseys contest for a header in front of the goalpost. All three are mid-air and focused on the ball.
© Ayden Feagle (United States, 16 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026
Two firefighters carry a large painting of a nude male figure in front of a fire truck on a city street, while other people in safety vests walk nearby.
© Philip Kangas (Sweden, 16 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

16-year-old American Ayden Feagle’s soccer photo shows teamwork in action. Swedish photographer Philip Kangas, also 16, photographed two firefighters working together to save artwork from a fire at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Stockholm. Jane Mozzi, a 15-year-old Argentinian photographer, captured a striking action shot of a BMX rider performing a backflip amid a backdrop of an airplane in the sky.

A BMX rider performs a high aerial trick at a skate park, with a crowd watching and an airplane flying low in the background against a clear blue sky.
© Jane Mozzi (Argentina, 15 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

Unlike the three action photos above, Chinese photographer Ruohan Wang, 19 years old, produced a very still, black-and-white portrait that embraces shadow and contrast.

A person with long hair and a light-colored shirt stands in low, dramatic lighting, partially cloaked in shadow, with only part of their face and upper body faintly visible against a dark background.
© Ruohan Wang (China, 19 Years Old) | Sony World Photography Awards 2026

This year’s Youth Photographer of the Year will be announced at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 ceremony in London on April 16. The winner will receive a range of Sony Digital Imaging equipment and the prestigious title of “Youth Photographer of the Year.” Of course, even being shortlisted is an incredible accomplishment that the young photographers above can hang their hat on.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Left: Silhouettes of people at a skatepark with one person performing a trick against the sunset. Right: A group in white robes standing waist-deep in water, a person holding a cross while another is being baptized. The 21 Young Photographers Vying to Win 2025 Sony World Photography Awards
Sony World Photography Awards Migrant Self-Portrait Project Wins 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
These are the Winners of the 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
Feast Your Eyes on This Year’s Sony World Photography Award Winners
Discussion