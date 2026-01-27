These 10 Up-and-Comers Are Vying to Be ‘Youth Photographer of the Year’

Alongside the shortlisted Student photographers, the Sony World Photography Awards also announced the 10 Youth photographers who are vying to be named Youth Photographer of the Year in the Sony World Photography Awards 2026. These 10 photographers are all 19 years old and younger, and each demonstrates artistic talent far beyond their years.

The Sony World Photography Awards is celebrating its 19th edition this year and received over 430,000 entries from photographers in over 200 different countries and territories. The Sony World Photography Awards, among the biggest and most prestigious photography competitions in the world, invites photographers to enter across Open, Professional, Student, and Youth categories.

10 Young Photographers All Trying to Become ‘Youth Photographer of the Year’

Unlike the Student competition, which tasks photography students from universities worldwide with entering a series of five to 10 images that address a specific theme, the Youth category focuses on single photo entries. Each photographer, 19 years old or younger, submits a single open category photo.

The shortlisted photos are, as expected, spectacular. 19-year-old photographer Riley Shickle from the United Kingdom captured an excellent autumnal landscape photo of Mount Fuji from the shores of Lake Kawaguchi. Egyptian photographer Abdallah Islam, also 19, also utilized interesting framing to capture a lovely geometric shot of the Great Pyramid. The shot showcases a fascinating juxtaposition of a modern sculpture against an ancient structure. 15-year-old photographer Doğa Ergün of Türkiye also went the geometric route, capturing a symmetrical photo of a horse and rider entering the sea.

There are some fantastic wildlife entries as well. Sri Lankan photographer Jeering Anton, 16, captured a glowing portrait of a peacock. 19-year-old French photographer Victor Reichert’s photo of a family of monkeys is very charming. Keira Pereira, a 17-year-old Canadian shutterbug, captured a great close-up of a red-eyed tree frog in Costa Rica.

16-year-old American Ayden Feagle’s soccer photo shows teamwork in action. Swedish photographer Philip Kangas, also 16, photographed two firefighters working together to save artwork from a fire at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Stockholm. Jane Mozzi, a 15-year-old Argentinian photographer, captured a striking action shot of a BMX rider performing a backflip amid a backdrop of an airplane in the sky.

Unlike the three action photos above, Chinese photographer Ruohan Wang, 19 years old, produced a very still, black-and-white portrait that embraces shadow and contrast.

This year’s Youth Photographer of the Year will be announced at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 ceremony in London on April 16. The winner will receive a range of Sony Digital Imaging equipment and the prestigious title of “Youth Photographer of the Year.” Of course, even being shortlisted is an incredible accomplishment that the young photographers above can hang their hat on.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.