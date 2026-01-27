One of These 10 Students Will Win the 2026 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards has unveiled the shortlisted photos in its 2026 Student competition. The shortlisted projects showcase the exceptional photographic talent of the next generation of photographers.

In total, the 2026 edition of the Sony World Photography Awards, the competition’s 19th edition, received more than 430,000 entries from photographers in over 200 countries and territories. It’s arguably the largest and most prestigious photography competition in the world, and per usual, the Student segment featured heated competition.

The 10 Shortlisted Student Photographers in the 2026 Sony World Photography Awards

For the 2026 Student competition, photography students from leading universities worldwide were tasked with submitting a series of 5-10 photos in response to the brief Together. The 10 shortlisted series all responded to the brief in striking ways. All the photographers approached human connection in unique ways.

For example, Julian Cabral from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina created an autobiographical photo series, Triplets, exploring the close bond between himself and his two brothers. Meanwhile, Jubair Ahmed Arnob of the Counter Foto — A Center for Visual Arts in Bangladesh explored nostalgia and a rapidly changing landscape in their hometown through the series The Place Where I Used to Play.

Chinese photography student Ci Song, who studies at Drexel University in the United States, photographed communities in West Philadelphia grappling with ongoing gentrification. Indian photographer Aakash Gulzar from the University of Kashmir delivered intimate portraits of pigeon keepers, focusing on their close connections to their birds.

Teresa Halbreiter, a student at Hamburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany, was one of numerous shortlisted photographers who captured photos focusing on the shared experiences of groups of people. Halbreiter’s series, Stillgestanden (‘Attention’) approaches femininity in the male-dominated German Armed Forces. Chinese student Yulai Xu, who studies at the University of the Arts London, tackled family relationships in the series, Fish Tail. Australian photography student Matte Dixon of Griffith University approached how people’s uneasiness can foster a shared understanding in the series Suspiria de Profundis.

Belgian photographer Laura Anna Rossa, who goes to LUCA School of Arts Sint Lukas in Brussels, befriended a long-term patient at a psychiatric ward in the Belgian countryside and documented their time together. Chanel Grobler, a South African photography student at Open Window Institute, focused on quiet places with faint traces of human presence for her shortlisted series. Finally, Chinese photographer Zifan Zhang, who studies at the Danish School of Media and Journalism, focused on a young generation of Latvians as they come of age and figure out how they will shape Latvia’s future.

The winner of Student Photographer of the Year will be selected from the 10 shortlisted photographers above and will be announced at the Sony World Photography Awards 2026 ceremony in London on April 16. The university of the overall winning photographer will receive Sony Digital Imaging equipment worth 30,000 euros, or nearly $36,000.

Image credits: Sony World Photography Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.