The Virtual Photography Awards Celebrate the Best in-Game Captures

The winners of The Virtual Photography Awards for 2025 have been announced, recognizing the most outstanding images captured through in-game photography by digital artists around the globe.

After over 3,000 entries — captured in more than 330 games — were submitted across seven thematic categories, the winners were chosen by an experienced judging panel of game industry professionals, real-world photographers, and digital capture artists.

The overall winner, taking home the title of Virtual Photographer of the Year, is Harry G (Hary1495g), who took virtual photographs in games including Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Ghost of Tsushima.

“Through the commanding use of subjects, lighting, and shadows, these meticulously crafted images deliver consistently evocative visual storytelling across a wide range of scenarios,” The Virtual Photography Awards writes of the winners.

“Judges praised the originality and execution behind each creative concept, noting how the work stood out on both technical and emotional levels.”

Category Winners

