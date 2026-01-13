This Battery and Card Case Looks Like a Fujifilm Camera and I Love It

A Chinese design account, PerceBound, shared a clever 3D-printed Fujifilm camera-themed battery and memory card case. It’s a silly, but great idea.

As spotted by Fuji Rumors, the case holds a pair of Fujifilm NP-W126S style batteries, which are used in a wide range of Fujifilm cameras, including modern entry-level and enthusiast bodies like the X-T50, X-T30 III, X-E5, X100VI, and more. The battery was also used in higher-end cameras a few years back, like the original X-H1 and the X-Pro3, which photographers so desperately want to be replaced in 2026. Of course, there’s no reason a similar case couldn’t be designed for Fujifilm’s larger, higher-end battery, the NP-W235.

The 3D-printed battery case comes in black or silver versions and also holds a memory card and even some small accessories.

Here’s the bad news: the Fujifilm X-E5-themed battery case doesn’t seem to be available for sale anywhere online. The Chinese website it came from is not a shop, but rather a collection of different design concepts.

However, the idea here is an excellent one and could work in many different iterations across every camera brand. Most photographers have spare batteries and memory cards kicking around a bag, often loose, and keeping them in a fun photo-themed case that looks like their personal camera? That’s fun and even a bit functional.

There are plenty of battery cases on the market already, but they are mostly spartan in design and spirit, just aiming to carry batteries and keep them organized. That’s all well and good, but why not make things a bit more fun?

And for those who don’t necessarily go for 3D-printed things, I can’t help but think about how incredible something like this could be if it were handmade, which reminded me of an artisan PetaPixel featured over 15 years ago, Hine Mizushima, who sells handcrafted felt creations on Etsy, including, at least back in 2010, felt cases for compact cameras.

I bang on this drum all the time, maybe too much, but photography should be fun, and why can’t the fun extend to how we organize and protect our spare batteries and cards?

Image credits: PerceBound, Hine Mizushima