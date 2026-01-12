SG-image’s New 75mm f/1.2 Medium Format Portrait Prime Is Under $500

SG-image is a relatively new Chinese lens company making a wide range of lenses, including autofocus and manual lenses for photography and video across many different camera systems and lens mounts. The company’s latest, a 75mm f/1.2 prime, is designed for Fujifilm GFX and Hasselblad XCD-series medium-format cameras.

As reported by Fuji Rumors, the SG-image 75mm f/1.2 is slated to launch in the next week for under 3,000 yuan, which is around $430, making it an affordable option for medium-format mirrorless camera owners.

The 75mm f/1.2 lens on a Fujifilm or Hasselblad medium-format camera is equivalent to around 60mm, slotting it between typical 50mm and 85mm portrait prime lenses. SG-image notes that an f/1.2 aperture on a medium-format camera produces a depth-of-field appearance similar to that of an f/0.95 lens on a full-frame camera.

The manual focus lens sports an all-metal construction and promises a smooth, consistent focusing experience. Based on the teaser video SG-image shared on social media, seen below, the focusing ring appears to deliver good damping, and the lens also has a dedicated aperture control ring near the front element.

SG-image has not yet shared full details or specifications, including how many lens elements its new fast prime has, but the company does promise excellent sharpness and “smooth, natural background blur.”

SG-image has published some sample photos, and they look pretty good, with decent detail and mostly clean, pleasing bokeh. There appear to be some longitudinal chromatic aberrations in some of the sample shots, which is not unusual for a fast prime lens at this aggressive price point. There are bound to be compromises somewhere.

Importantly, a lens like this offers medium-format photographers an affordable fast prime lens. Both Fujifilm and Hasselblad make fast prime lenses for their respective camera systems, complete with exceptional image quality and reliable autofocus, but they are pricey. Fujifilm has a GF 80mm f/1.7 R WR lens that is currently on sale for $2,099, while Hasselblad’s XCD 80mm f/1.9 and XCD 90mm f/2.5 V lenses are phenomenal, they are $4,845 and $4,299, respectively.

The SG-image 75mm f/1.2 medium format lens is expected to arrive very soon, and based on Chinese pricing, which puts the lens at about $427, it’s a safe bet it’ll arrive for under $500.

Image credits: SG-image