How to Use Gestalt Theory to Take More Compelling Photos

Originating in the early part of the last century, Gestalt Theory revolutionized the understanding of perception. It emphasizes how humans perceive what they see. So, how can we use it to improve our photography?

The term “Gestalt” comes from the German for “shape” or “form.” The theory holds that our minds organize sensory input. We group elements into patterns. In other words, it creates unified wholes, rather than isolated parts. It is a notion that has profoundly influenced art and design. It shaped how artists create and viewers interpret visual compositions.

By exploring Gestalt principles, we can better understand how our photography communicates meaning and evokes emotional responses.

The Origins of Gestalt Theory

Gestalt Theory is a branch of psychology that, thanks to the work of Max Wertheimer, Kurt Koffka, Wolfgang Köhler, and others, emerged in Germany around 1910.

Before then, it was suggested that we could analyse perception by breaking it down into its constituent elements. However, the followers of Gestalt Theory challenged and rejected that reductionism. Instead, they argued that perception is holistic.

That insight laid the foundation for the study of visual organization, proposing now well-established ideas such as the whole being greater than the sum of its parts. Gestalt Theory’s influence extended beyond psychology, appearing in art, architecture, and graphic design.

Of course, it is equally helpful in photography. It explains why some photos are more appealing to us than others.

The Core Ideas Behind Gestalt Theory

Gestalt theory identifies seven laws that explain how we humans can group visual elements. Those laws suggest the mind creates shapes and areas where there is inadequate information. Moreover, where there is insufficient information in parts of an image, the brain will infer it.

1. Law of Simplicity

Our brains want to reduce cognitive load. That is so we can make sense of the world as quickly as possible. Therefore, we look for order and clarity where there is disorder and complexity.

This first Law suggests we perceive complex images in the simplest, most stable, and organised form possible. In other words, if we are faced with ambiguous or complicated visual stimuli, our minds will instinctively choose the interpretation that is easiest to process.

In photography, we seek simplicity through a range of means, such as changing the composition by getting close to the subject or moving our viewpoint, employing a shallow depth of field, or adjusting the exposure. We instinctively know that minimalist images are more appealing to us than cluttered ones. But even where there is complexity, our minds will find ways to organise it into something simpler.

2. Law of Proximity

Elements that are close together are perceived as a group. Even if the elements we perceive differ in shape, color, or size, we interpret spatial proximity as a sign of relatedness. That is because our brains need to make sense of the complex visual world, and grouping objects into structures and patterns is an efficient way of doing so.

For example, when we look at the night sky, we see stars grouped in constellations. Those patterns are a human construct. In reality, most of those stars have no physical relationship. Or, if we see geese flying south at dawn, our minds identify them as a skein, and not individual birds.

3. Law of Similarity

This Law states that objects with similar visual characteristics (color, shape, size) are instinctively grouped in our minds. It happens even if they are not physically connected. Again, that helps us to process complex scenes quickly and efficiently.

Thus, similarity between objects leads to pattern recognition and helps us to identify categories quickly.

4. Law of Continuity

We prefer continuous patterns and lines rather than abrupt changes. Therefore, elements arranged on a line or curve we perceive as more related than elements that are not thus arranged. That is because our brains tend to follow the smoothest path when interpreting visual stimuli.

So, instead of seeing disconnected points, we perceive them as forming continuous lines or patterns. This way of looking at complex scenes helps us to make sense of them quickly.

5. Law of Closure

Our mind fills in gaps to perceive complete shapes. Even if parts are missing, we can fill them in. Therefore, we can look at something incomplete and perceive it to be whole. For example, look at the following image. Can you see the black triangle? It doesn’t actually exist. Your mind created it.

Similarly, our minds can complete the rest of a subject, even if it is out of shot.

6. Law of Figure-Ground

With the Gestalt Law of Figure and Ground, we distinguish a primary object (figure) from its background (ground). Consequently, our brains can distinguish between a subject and its background, even when the boundaries are ambiguous.

That helps us make sense of complex visuals. To illustrate this, consider the famous Rubin’s vase experiment. In it, you can either see the vase as the figure, or the shape of two people’s profiles facing each other. However, you cannot see both at once.

In photography, we emphasise this by using techniques such as shallow depth of field, which helps separate the subject from the background.

7. Law of Common Fate

The Law of Common Fate states that we perceive elements moving in the same direction or having the same trajectory as being related.

We see a flock of birds flying together, but we do not acknowledge all the individuals within it. Again, it helps us to make sense of the world.

Putting it All Together

Gestalt theory helps us understand how people naturally perceive patterns and relationships. Instead of seeing isolated elements, viewers interpret photos as unified wholes. Using that can help photographers to create images that feel organized, balanced, and visually engaging.

Using the laws, we can create strong visual structures that guide the viewer’s eye through the frame. We know that simplifying complex scenes into clear, harmonious compositions enhances viewers’ responses to the image. Furthermore, it makes us aware that we should consider the subject-background relationships for clarity.

The laws teach us to guide attention to the most critical elements through grouping, contrast, and spatial arrangement. We can add depth and meaning by playing with perception, ambiguity, and implied connections.

In short, Gestalt theory helps us create images that communicate effectively and feel aesthetically pleasing by transforming scattered elements into a cohesive, compelling whole.

Gestalt theory is long established in other visual arts. From Impressionist paintings to commercial logos, its concepts have shaped visual culture. It shows that our minds are not just passively receiving parts of a scene but actively constructing wholes. By understanding these laws, we can gain deeper insight into how the mind works when viewing our photos.

Of course, this is a very brief overview of Gestalt theory. Volumes have been written on the topic, but this article briefly explains how humans perceive and interpret visual stimuli. Its laws offer photographers strategies to create compelling compositions.

It’s important to remember that, like all rules in photography, these laws are not rigid. Instead, they are tendencies that guide perception. But being aware of them means we can use them as tools for composition, creating harmony, tension, or ambiguity in our work. Thus, we can make our images more engaging.