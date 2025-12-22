German Army Recruits Giant Cockroaches to Carry Cameras That Spy on the Enemy

As part of Germany’s rearmament, the army is recruiting an unusual creature for warfare: a giant Madagascar hissing cockroach.

Germany has largely taken a pacifist stance since the end of World War II. But with war raging in Ukraine and the United States increasingly telling Europe to fund its own defense, Germany is now pouring resources into the Bundeswehr.

However, Europe’s aggressor, Russia, has not only the numerical advantage but also far more military equipment. Germany therefore needs to fight smartly and creatively by harnessing technology, in much the same way Ukraine has done to repel Russian advances.

In a recent CBS 60 Minutes feature about Germany’s rearmament, journalist Bill Whitaker spoke with the CEO of Swarm Biotactics, Stephan Wilhelm, whose company is thinking outside of the box when it comes to military operations.

As the name suggests, Swarm Biotactics is enlisting help from the animal kingdom, specifically giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches that can be deployed for reconnaissance.

Whitaker explains that insect neuroscientists attach electrodes to the cockroach’s antenna, and the insect can be steered via a gaming controller. They insist that it doesn’t hurt the creature.

The electrodes are hidden in a tiny backpack, which Swarm Biotactics hope will become smaller. In an AI-generated video made by the company, the bugs carry cameras and listening devices used to scope out the enemy’s position.

“We have to be smarter,” Wilhelm tells 60 Minutes. “We have to use intelligence. We have to use autonomy. Because we won’t have enough personnel or equipment if you look at what Russia produces right now. So I think this is a shift you see in the German start-up.”

Naturally, the far-out idea was met by derision on Instagram. “The year is 2040, Raid is the largest defense contractor,” writes one person.

It’s not the first time that a military tech company has thought about deploying clandestine cameras into war zones: Bounce Imaging sent its throwable tactical cameras to the frontline of Ukraine. Operators can strap on a VR headset and look around the space in 360 degrees.

Image credits: Swarm Biotactics