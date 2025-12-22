Camera Stolen From California Film Studio That Trains People With Disabilities

A camera was stolen in broad daylight from a media and film training center for people with disabilities in California.

According to a report by CBS News, Futures Explored film studio lost one of its cameras after it was stolen from its studio on R Street in Sacramento, California, last week. The stolen equipment is a Blackmagic 4K camera.

Futures Explored operates as a media and film training center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The programme teaches students how to use cameras, work on sets, and explore pathways into the film and television industry.

The theft of the studio’s Black 4K camera happened last week while students were inside the building, according to the organization’s director. Surveillance video shared by CBS News shows a man dressed in black walking into the studio during the day. The footage shows the suspect looking through boxes until he finds one containing the Blackmagic 4K camera. He then places it under his jacket and walks out of the building.

“We’re definitely happy no one was hurt,” says Hester Wagner, Director of Media and Art at Futures Explored. “Things can be replaced. But it does feel violating.”

“We rely on state and federal funding to do that,” Wagner says. “We rely on the kindness of others and donations to build our program.”

On the same day that Wagner posts photos of the suspect online, a camera store in Roseville is also burglarized by what appears to be the same individual. Police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.

Following the theft, Wagner posted new signs restricting access to the building and warning that the area is under surveillance. Sacramento police say they are aware of the burglary and are investigating. While the loss of one camera does not stop students from pursuing careers in media, Wagner says it affects how they can train.

“We don’t have a lot, and we rely on donations,” she says. “We’re really just asking for it to be brought back, but so far we haven’t gotten any response.”

The incident comes weeks after a thief targeted a Texas video production company, which produces the national animal-rescue program To the Rescue, and stole $20,000 worth of camera gear.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.