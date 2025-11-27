Thief Targets Video Production Company and Steals $20K Worth of Camera Gear

A thief targeted a Texas video production company and stole $20,000 worth of camera gear over the weekend.

The man ransacked TH Media Studios, a video production company in Downtown Dallas, Texas, and robbed it of all the cameras it was using for multiple projects.

According to a report by NBC 5, multiple surveillance cameras captured the man, who was carrying a Walmart shopping bag, as he strolled into TH Media Studios’ office building at 5:49 P.M. on Saturday.

Tommy Habeeb, CEO of TH Media Studios, told the news outlet that the office building normally has round-the-clock security, but no staff were present in the lobby at the time of the break-in. Surveillance footage shows the suspect forcing open the glass door — which is typically difficult to breach — before entering the video production company’s offices and stealing $20,000 worth of camera gear.

In a bizarre detail, the thief placed a bag of mussels in the company’s freezer while taking the equipment, then left without collecting the food.

“What was the craziest thing, we’re watching the video, and he puts the mussels into the freezer while he goes and robs us, and I guess he got caught up with all the goodies he was taking, he forgot his mussels,” Habeeb tells NBC 5.

Alongside the camera gear, the suspect also took Habeeb’s one-of-a-kind varsity “Pupathon” jacket.

Habeeb says that although TH Media Studios has insurance for its camera equipment, it will not cover the loss. In response, he and his sons have printed “WANTED” posters offering up to a $5,000 reward for the return of all missing gear. He says anyone with information can contact the company using the details on the posters displayed around downtown Dallas. According to Habeeb, there have already been reported sightings of the suspect near the West End DART station, where he was allegedly seen selling the stolen cameras while wearing the jacket.

“Two days after the theft, he’s down by there selling my cameras in my jacket,” the CEO says.

Habeeb — who produces the national animal-rescue program To the Rescue — says production has been halted because the key camera equipment was stolen. He tells NBC 5 that he is confident the suspect will be found.

“He’s on camera. We know what he looks like,” said Habeeb. “We’re going to locate him, and it’ll be a chance for him to show his humanity. Come forth and tell us where the equipment is so we can go save more dogs.”

Dallas police confirmed they are investigating, telling NBC 5: “On November 24, 2025, Dallas Police took a report of a burglary of a business that occurred on November 22, 2025, in the 200 block of North Ervay Street. The preliminary investigation determined that an unknown suspect entered a business without permission and took property from inside. This ongoing investigation is documented under case number 169060-2025.”

