Blackmagic Slashes Cinema Camera Prices

Blackmagic Design announced a substantial price reduction across its Ursa Cine camera kits, marking a rare move in the high-end cinema camera market where prices have generally been rising.

The Ursa Cine line, first introduced in 2024, includes the 12K LF and the flagship 17K 65 models, both designed around large-format sensors aimed at professional film and television production. Since launch, Blackmagic has focused on refining production costs, and the company now says those efficiencies are being passed directly to customers through lower pricing.

The price cuts are significant. The Ursa Cine 12K LF, previously priced at $14,995, now retails for $9,495, while the EVF bundle has been reduced from $16,495 to $10,995.

At the higher end, the Ursa Cine 17K 65 is reduced from $29,995 to $22,995, and the EVF kit falls from $31,495 to $24,495. Depending on model and configuration, savings range from 22% to over 36%.

It is worth noting that the prices above exclude duties; therefore, prices in the United States will be higher due to tariffs, although still significantly lower than the older prices.

Production-Ready Kits

Each Ursa Cine kit is designed to be shoot-ready out of the box. Kits include the camera body, an 8TB Media Module, top handle, baseplate, power supply, and battery plate, all packed in a rugged Pelican case. Users can also add the electronic viewfinder (EVF) for a more complete setup.

This all-in-one approach simplifies the transition for productions adopting large-format workflows, enabling filmmakers to start shooting immediately without needing to source additional components.

Technical Highlights

The Blackmagic Ursa Cine 17K 65 is built around a 65mm sensor and has already received Netflix approval for original productions. Blackmagic Design promises that the 12K LF excels in resolution, dynamic range, and rolling shutter performance, confirming that these cameras deliver professional-grade image quality at a fraction of the cost of many competing large-format cameras.

For filmmakers, this means access to ultra-high-resolution cinema cameras with robust latitude and fine detail, previously accessible only at much higher budgets.

Market Impact

By reducing the price of its Ursa Cine line, Blackmagic Design may encourage broader adoption of large-format cinema cameras among independent productions, smaller studios, and emerging cinematographers. The lower entry point makes it feasible to incorporate high-end digital cinematography into projects that may not have previously justified the expense.

Whether this aggressive price drop will drive a wave of new productions toward large-format workflows remains to be seen, but it clearly positions the Ursa Cine series as a competitive and accessible choice for filmmakers seeking cinematic image quality without the historically prohibitive price tag.

Image credits: Blackmagic Design