Photographer Sophie Ristelhueber Receives the 2025 Hasselblad Award and $200,000

Photographer Sophie Ristelhueber is the 2025 Hasselblad Award laureate, the world’s largest photography award, and is set to receive a Hasselblad camera and two million Swedish Krona ($197,000).

Ristelhueber’s work — which explores themes of war, destruction, memory, and the impact of human conflict on landscape — will be exhibited at the Hasselblad Center in Gothenburg, Sweden from October 11, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

“A precise, consistent, and unique body of work exploring landscapes and territories — both public and private — defines the artistic career of French artist Sophie Ristelhueber spanning forty-five years,” writes the Hasselblad Foundation.

“Through her series, created in war-torn regions, she challenged the field of journalistic photography, developing her own visual language. The traces and scars of violence — on land, the human body, and architecture — are central to her powerful, tightly cropped images, most notably in her acclaimed series focusing on the Middle East and the Balkans. Ristelhueber’s large-scale photographs are often presented in unconventional ways and combined with video and sound in site-specific installations.”

Ristelhueber has worked in Lebanon, Kuwait, the former Yugoslavia, Iraq, and the West Bank — places that have all been marked by conflict. Her war photographs are unusual in that they do not focus on people, instead she trains her lens on the aftermath of war. She will photograph bullet-scarred buildings and often shoots war-torn landscapes from above.

“As you know, one does not die from being unloved, but from being unbelieved, an old friend of mine used to say when we were talking about the artist’s condition,” Ristelhueber says per a press release.

“What is at stake is that we put everything on the line, inventing new patterns without knowing if they will ever resonate. And this is why, for me as an artist, this prestigious award holds such a deep significance.”

Last year, the prestigious award was given to Guyana-born and England-raised photographer Ingrid Pollard.