Atomos TX and TX Go Can Now Record Open Gate RAW From the Eterna 55

Atomos has pushed out a free update to its TX and TX Go monitor recorders with the capability of capturing 4:3 open gate RAW out of the Fujifilm Eterna 55 cinema camera via HDMI out.

The Ninja TX and Ninja TX Go were both released earlier this year, the former in July and the latter this past November. The Ninja TX debuted with a redesigned body with support for both SDI input and CFexpress cards, as well as integrated cloud capabilities and the promise of enhanced overall performance. The TX Go makes similar promises in a smaller package and drops SDI connectivity for HDMI and USB-C while maintaining support for CFexpress. The TX is clearly designed for higher-end productions, while the TX Go is meant to serve content creators.

While internal recording is always an option, the Atomos TX and TX Go now provide another option to Fujifilm GFX Eterna filmmakers. The external recorders are capable of recording a RAW signal in 4:3 Open Gate 4K at up to 48 frames per second over HDMI and up to 29.97 frames per second over SDI. Atomos says that the support for RAW output also allows for broader use across various filmmaking environments.

“We’re proud to deliver this powerful upgrade,” Peter Barber, CEO of Atomos, says. “Adding support for Open Gate 48P RAW on Fujifilm’s flagship filmmaking camera further solidifies the Ninja TX series as the go-to solution for digital cinema production, bridging cutting-edge camera technology and professional-grade monitoring and recording.”

Support was clearly a co-opted process, as Fujifilm also spoke highly of the connectivity of Atomos’ recorders and its Eterna.

“We are delighted to see the GFX ETERNA 55 paired with the Atomos Ninja TX series in a way that fully unlocks the camera’s cinematic potential,” Yujiro Igarashi, General Manager of Professional Imaging Group within the Fujifilm Imaging Solution Division, says. “Open Gate 48p RAW represents an exciting step forward for filmmakers who want to capture the full depth, detail, and character of our large-format sensor. This collaboration with Atomos continues our shared mission to give creators more flexibility, more capability, and more confidence on set.”

Firmware update version 12.2.1 is available now for both the Ninja TX and TX Go and is free to download.

