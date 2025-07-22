Atomos Ninja TX Is Lighter, Brighter, and ‘Most Advanced Ninja Ever’

Atomos unveiled Ninja TX, which the company calls its most advanced Ninja ever. The Ninja TX is Atomos’ “next-generation monitor-recorder,” redesigned from the ground up for professional video creators.

The new Atomos Ninja TX features an all-new design, including SDI and CFexpress card slots, as well as integrated cloud capabilities and enhanced overall performance.

Previous Ninja models featured only HDMI connections, but to cater to a diverse set of professional users, the Ninja TX features both 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 inputs and outputs, as well as Wi-Fi and AirGlu timecode technology.

As for its new design, Atomos promises improved thermal efficiency and a lighter, more compact form factor.

Compared to the larger Shogun Ultra, the Ninja TX is not only smaller, but Atomos says the Ninja TX has many of the Shogun Ultra’s powerful features. For example, the Ninja TX supports CFexpress Type B media and can record directly to USB-C drives. With its all-new AtomOS, a Linux-based operating system, the Ninja TX is also faster and can be updated over the air. Plus, it maintains the same extensive monitoring tools that Ninja users have come to expect.

“Atomos invented the concept of a field monitor that also records to high capacity, removable media,” the company explains. “With Ninja TX that vision takes a major leap forward. The addition of high-performance CFexpress media enables lightning-fast RAW video capture, while high-speed USB-C adds the flexibility to record directly to external storage, ideal for extended shoots and fast turnaround workflows.”

The Ninja TX features a 5-inch screen that, thanks to its 1,500-nit max brightness, is 50% brighter than prior Ninja models. It includes professional monitoring features like EL Zone false color, focus peaking, waveform, RGB parade, vectorscope, and more.

“This is the most advanced and capable Ninja we’ve ever built,” says Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “While it may look similar at first glance, Ninja TX is a completely new product, re-engineered from the ground up. There’s nothing carried over from previous models. The mechanical design, electronics, and thermal system have all been rebuilt to make this possible.”

Barber adds that his team achieved what “many would’ve thought impossible,” including fitting 12G-SDI, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirGlu timecode sync into a compact field monitor/recorder.

“Atomos invented this category, and Ninja TX takes us even further ahead… this is going to be a must-have for filmmakers everywhere. Ninja TX is the new production standard. No other monitor-recorder comes close,” Barber concludes.

Ninja TX ships with support for many major codecs, like Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx, and H.265/H.264. The device also supports a wide range of resolutions and frame rates, including up to 120p at FHD resolution and 4Kp60. It also supports 8Kp30 video.

To ensure compatibility with professional workflows, Atomos has built a new rugged locking system to keep connected HDMI and USB-C cables securely attached, and the Ninja TX ships with special brackets designed to work with this system. The locking USB-C cable ships with the Ninja TX, while locking HDMI cables are available separately.

Pricing and Availability

The Atomos Ninja TX is expected to ship by the end of next month and will cost $999.

Image credits: Atomos