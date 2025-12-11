Leica Enters Strategic Partnership with Capture One

Leica Camera AG has announced a new strategic partnership with leading photography software company, Capture One. The partnership is focused on delivering “the most powerful and reliable tethered shooting experience and editing tools for Leica photographers,” whether they are professionals in the studio or creators on the go.

Leica promises that the new integration between Leica cameras and Capture One software will deliver direct, stable, and fast tethered connectivity. Leica adds that photographers will benefit from “instant image transfer, precise Live View functionality, and real-time adjustments” that will enable them to meet high professional standards.

While Capture One is well known in the photo industry for its tethered shooting technology and workflow, the software is also a popular choice among photographers thanks to its color science and color profiles. Leica and Capture One promise profiles optimized for Leica cameras, including improved tonal control and “unmatched editing precision.”

To mark the new strategic collaboration, Leica and Capture One are launching a new Trial Program. This provides Leica users with three months of complimentary access to Capture One’s All-in-One plan, which is typically $36 per month on a month-by-month basis and $23.25 per month with an annual commitment. Capture One All in One includes the mobile iOS and iPadOS apps, access to the full Capture One ecosystem, online collaboration tools, shared settings over the cloud, Content Credentials support, priority customer support, and free styles. Leica camera owners can register via Club Leica to get their free Capture One access.

“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Capture One following our initial agreement. Capture One remains the best tethering solution on the market, and together we’re enabling Leica photographers to experience the most reliable and seamless tethered workflow available today,” says Nico Koehler, Head of Product Experience at Leica Camera AG.

For Capture One’s part, Mathieu Bourlion, Director of Product Management, says, “Leica has a long and distinguished legacy of shaping the art of photography for over a century.”

“We’re proud to continue this collaboration by bringing our world-class tethering and workflow solutions to Leica image creators. Together, we’re supporting the next generation of photographers to carry that 100-year tradition forward, with greater speed, precision, and creative freedom,” Bourlion continues.

Capture One is undergoing a significant transformation, having launched all-new branding in May. The software was most recently updated last month with seven new features and expanded camera support.

Image credits: Leica, Capture One