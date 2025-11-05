Capture One Update Adds Seven New Features, Broadens Camera Support

Capture One, which rebranded earlier this year, has announced version 16.7, which introduces seven major new features as well as Canon lens profiles for every RF camera, better Fujifilm tethering, and day-zero support for the X-T30 III, Leica M EV1, and the Canon C50.

Announced last week, Capture One version 16.7 adds Combine Masks, an updated Retouch Tool Tab, Retouch Teeth and Retouch Eyes, and the new Include Neck Area control for Blemish Removal and Even Skin. The company also added Contact Sheets, Clothes masking, HSL Readouts, PSB support, and Live for Studio updates. Beyond those major feature updates, Capture One was also quick to add new camera profiles.

“We’ve also added day-zero support for Fujifilm X-T30 III, Leica M EV1 (wired tethering, Live View), and Canon EOS C50 (wired and wireless tethering, Live View, ReTether), plus support for OM-System OM5 II, Leica D-Lux 8 100 YEARS OF LEICA Edition, and iPhone 16 and 17 tethering via the use of the Capture One mobile app,” Capture One’s Denis Huk writes.

While there is a detailed description of every update on Capture One’s support page, below is a high-level look at everything new.

Combine Masks is a new feature that allows users to, as it sounds, combine masks to create more flexible selections. Editors can add, subtract, and intersect masks freely to create a combined group of masks, and each group counts as a single layer, no matter how many masks it contains.

Capture One also made updates to the Retouch Tool Tab, and it is now organized into separate tools: Retouch Selector, Retouch Face Skin, Retouch Eyes, and Retouch Teeth. All of these tools can be collapsed and rearranged on the workspace, and they all have new detections and options that are specific to each region of the face (the eye, for example, has an iris and sclera selector while the teeth tool has brightness and desaturation sliders). The Include Neck Area is a new option inside the Blemish Removal and Even Skin tool that now has a dedicated toggle.

Photographers can now make contact sheets with a built-in function. Images are automatically sized to fit a page and chosen layout and can be exported as a JPEG or PDF.

The update adds the ability to mask clothes inside the People Masking dialog box and automatically detects and masks all clothes worn by people in an image. Capture One also added HSL readouts that can be switched to in View.

Capture One now also supports reading and exporting PSB files, which offers the same feature set for the format as the software does for PSD files.

Finally, Live for Studio has three improvements that Capture One says result in a smoother, more seamless collaboration experience. Keyboard shortcuts are now supported, connected devices can now trigger Force to Follow mode from the desktop, and a new function has been added that allows connected iPads to show selected images on a Mac. Of note, Capture One 16.7 is not compatible with previous versions of Live for Studio.

Capture One version 16.7 is available now, and a full breakdown of all new features, updates, and bug fixes can be read on Capture One’s website.

Image credits: Capture One