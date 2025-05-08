Rebranded Capture One Adds Features to Keep Photographers Inside the App

After going radio silent for about a year following the reveal of Capture One Studio, Capture One is back with entirely new branding and revamped photo editing software.

Capture One’s New Features Combine AI Portrait Editing and a Streamlined Workflow

The new Capture One doubles down on the software’s popular portrait retouching features by adding robust AI-driven tools, including Blemish Removal, Even Skin, Dark Circle Reduction, and Contouring. Using these tools, photographers can directly edit individual faces in portraits. These face editing settings can be applied automatically while shooting tethered or after the fact during post-processing.

As its name suggests, Blemish Removal aims to clear skin blemishes and imperfections without manual work or masks. It promises to automatically detect and correct perceived imperfections while maintaining natural skin texture, beauty marks, and scars.

Even Skin is similar in that it aims to preserve a natural look, but it also works to smooth facial skin surfaces for a more pleasing final result. It uses automatic face detection and advanced frequency separation to smooth skin automatically.

Dark Circle Reduction brightens under-eye areas using a single slider. It, too, relies on automatic face detection, and Capture One says the results look natural and preserve a person’s natural skin texture.

Finally, Contouring aims to bring natural depth and definition to faces using a single slider. Capture One’s AI adds contrast where it can help subtly sculpt facial features. In a way, it is like automated dodge and burning, a powerful manual image editing technique that portrait photographers can use to fine-tune a portrait’s look.

Capture One now features a Session Builder. Using this new tool, photographer can quickly create multiple and nested folders within their sessions, create folders automatically, and manage all their assets through the Library tool. Capture One Studio users can take Session Builder further through automated folder creation tokens, which allow teams to set up custom naming and numbering rules. Photographers can use Presets to store and reuse folder creation rules, while the updated Library tool now displays the complete folder hierarchy.

Between the new portrait and workflow tools, Capture One believes that it offers everything photographers need, ensuring that they no longer need to leave Capture One to perform any specific photo editing tasks. Whether that is true remains to be seen, but the goal is clearly to make Capture One a one-stop shop for professional photographers.

Capture One’s New Look

Alongside the updated photo editing software, Capture One has a new look, including a new logo and word mark. Gone is the amorphous, colorful cloud and prominent “1.” In its place is a monochromatic “C” encircling a small “O.” The word mark logo remains simple, although the “O” that used to be the background of the standalone colorful Capture One logo is now just a regular “O.”

Capture One hopes to start a new chapter with its latest update and revised look. The company has heard the criticisms levied against it and believes that it still delivers class-leading color editing, RAW processing, and tethered shooting tools.

Notably, Capture One has made no recent announcements concerning Capture One Mobile, which launched nearly two years ago following at least two years of development to a tepid response.

Pricing and Availability

All the new features are available to try starting tomorrow in an open beta. They will be integrated into the full release software shortly.

Capture One is available to try for free. A Capture One Pro subscription, which unlocks all photo editing features, is $25 per month or $15.75 monthly when purchased on an annual basis.

A more expensive All in One subscription adds online collaboration tools, priority support, Cloud shared settings, and Content Credentials embedding. This starts at $22.83 per month when paid for annually. A month-by-month subscription is $36.

There are also Studio subscriptions for teams, and one-time license purchases available. A Pro license is $317, but does not come with any future software updates or new camera and lens support.

Image credits: Capture One