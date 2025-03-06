Leica’s Colorful New Binoculars Promise Performance and Style

Like many companies that make photographic lenses, Leica has its hands in many pies, including projectors, rifle scopes, and binoculars. It is the lattermost group that Leica updated today, launching four compact binoculars in the new Leica Ultravid Compact Colorline range.

These new binoculars are designed for “style-conscious adventurers, urban explorers, and nature lovers who appreciate precision optics in a sleek, colorful design.” To that point about color, the new binoculars are certainly vibrant. They come in two “trendy” colors: Capri Blue and Apple Green. Each ship with a color-coordinated leather strap and sturdy black leather case.

The portable new binoculars come in two varieties with differing strengths. There is the Leica Ultravid Compact 8 x 20 Colorline and the 10 x 25 Colorline, where the first number refers to the magnification, eight times and 10 times. The second number is the front lens diameter, which is 20 and 25 millimeters. The objective angle of view ranges from 6.5 to 5.2 degrees for the 8 x 20 and 10 x 25 binoculars, and the minimum focusing distances are 1.8 meters (about six feet) and 3.2 meters (10.5 feet), respectively.

The binoculars also vary slightly in terms of their size and weight. The smaller Ultravid Compact 8 x 20 model is 111 by 93 by 39 millimeters (4.4 by 3.7 by 1.5 inches) and weighs 230 grams (8.1 ounces). The higher-strength 10 x 25 binoculars are 111 by 112 by 39 millimeters (4.4 by 4.4 by 1.5 inches) and tip the scales at 255 grams (nine ounces).

Built using Leica’s precision optics, the binoculars promise bright, crisp, high-contrast images, even in challenging conditions. The front element features AquaDura coating to ensure a clear viewing experience even in the rain.

Leica says the compact, ergonomic shape makes its new binoculars easy to use and portable. The company promises a smooth focusing experience via the focusing wheel, which doubles as the diopter compensation control. The aluminum binoculars are built to last and are an “excellent companion for the discerning observer.”

The Leica Ultravid Compact 8 x 20 Colorline binoculars in Capri Blue and Apple Green cost $1,099, while the 10 x 25 versions are $1,129. All four binoculars are available now at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and through specialist retailers. There customers can also browse Leica’s other binoculars, including its $2,999 Leica Noctivid series models.

Image credits: Leica