Man Charged for Shutting Down LA Freeway at Rush Hour to Film Music Video

A man is facing four years in prison after being accused of shutting down a Los Angeles freeway during rush hour.

According to investigators at the LA County District Attorney’s Office, Eduardo Erik Martínez had several vehicles block the northbound 110 Freeway near the 9th Street offramp on November 22, 2023. 32-year-old Martínez then allegedly began recording a music video while other vehicles performed donuts behind and around him. The incident reportedly caused traffic to be backed up for miles.

On Wednesday, Martinez pleaded not guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit exhibition of speed and two counts of felony vandalism. He is due back on December 11 to set a date for a preliminary hearing in Department 35 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted as charged, LA-based Martinez faces a maximum sentence of four years and four months in jail. Prosecutors requested $100,000 bail.

“This was incredibly reckless behavior, all in search of a ‘viral moment’ on social media,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman says in a statement. “This past summer, I announced that we’re partnering with law enforcement to crack down on and eliminate reckless street takeovers that can lead to death and other types of crimes that hurt our communities. If you choose to treat our streets like your own personal playground, you will find yourself in a criminal courtroom.”

According to a report by KTLA 5, it is unclear if police or the California Highway Patrol were able to break up the video shoot and 110 Freeway blockade at the time, nor is it clear how long the 32-year-old and his alleged co-conspirators delayed motorists in the busy downtown L.A. corridor.

Authorities say that the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the case.

Last year, PetaPixel reported on a couple who outraged and annoyed drivers in Houston, Texas, after holding up traffic so they could do an impromptu photo shoot on a busy highway. The incident prompted police to put out a statement warning that photo shoots in the middle of an interstate are “both dangerous and illegal.”

