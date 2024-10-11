Couple With ‘Main Character Syndrome’ Stop Traffic for Photo Shoot

A couple outraged and annoyed drivers in Houston, Texas, last weekend after holding up traffic so they could do an impromptu photo shoot on a busy highway.

The incident happened at roughly 7 p.m. on Highway 59 last Friday, prompting police to put out a statement warning that photo shoots in the middle of an interstate are “both dangerous and illegal.”

A photo of the pair was posted to Reddit with one photo showing the woman holding her hair out in a classic Insta pose while the man photographed her. It’s not clear what type of camera he is holding.

“I was driving on 59S around 7 p.m. on Friday. A couple had apparently walked into the middle of traffic to film videos/do a photo shoot,” writes a witness. “Traffic was piling up behind us and people were angrily shouting and honking at them. They laughed and waved as they dashed back to their car to drive off.”

In a dashcam video captured by another frustrated motorist, the couple can be seen bizarrely walking on the highway as a huge line of traffic forms behind. It looks as if the man is filming the woman walking toward him. Drivers honk their horns in anger and the dashcam owner can be heard swearing as he gets onto clear tarmac once he’s passed the camera-happy couple.

Redditors did not hold back. “Main character syndrome,” writes one person. “Pure narcissism,” adds another. Many were keen to identify the pair.

“If they post any of these to social media (which they probably will) we’ll probably know who these knuckleheads are by next week. Dumb dumbs obsessed with their image on social media cannot help themselves from being infamously linked to something so stupid and ridiculous. It’ll get them noticed so they don’t care,” writes The Odd Fox.

It’s not the first time an interstate in Houston has been shut down for an impromptu photo shoot. In 2015, Vidal Valladares and his family blocked traffic so he could propose to his girlfriend. He was charged with obstruction of a highway and was ordered to complete 32 hours of community service.

“I’m feeling bad and, of course, I just wanted to apologize to everyone if I caused any problems,” he told KTRK in 2015. “That wasn’t my intention in the beginning. I just wanted to do something different.”