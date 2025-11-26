The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for Photographers and Creators

As Black Friday 2025 kicks off, major camera manufacturers, accessory makers, audio brands, and software companies are rolling out some of their strongest promotions of the year.

From deep discounts on flagship mirrorless bodies to new product launches, limited-edition releases, and sitewide savings, this year’s deals span every corner of the creative industry. Below is a full breakdown of the top offers available now across cameras, lenses, audio gear, software, bags, mobile tools, and more.

Software & Editing Deals

DxO

DxO is preparing a broad 2025 Black Friday promotion that will include savings of up to 50% off across PhotoLab, PureRAW, FilmPack, and the Nik Collection. This year’s focus emphasizes workflow efficiency, particularly with the continued growth of DeepPRIME XD2 and the latest generation of optical modules.

Aftershoot

Aftershoot is celebrating Black Friday with a comprehensive discount on its all-in-one AI workflow suite, which integrates culling, editing, and retouching into a single platform. Customers can save 20% on all annual plans, and those who choose the Pro Plan will also receive six months of AI Retouching at no additional cost. The company frames this update as a significant step toward eliminating repetitive editing tasks so creators can focus more fully on their artistry.

VSCO

VSCO is discounting its annual Pro Membership by 50% from November 25 through December 3 when customers use the code “BLACKFRIDAY50.” This membership unlocks the full preset library, advanced editing tools, and newer creative features tailored for hybrid photo-video workflows.

LumaFusion

LumaFusion is entering the holiday period with two notable promotions running from November 27 through December 1. The app’s one-time purchase price drops to $19.99, a savings of 30 percent, while the LumaFusion Creator Pass subscription falls to $49.99 for the year. The subscription includes Storyblocks integration, advanced keyframing, speed-ramping, Multicam Studio, and FCPXML export.

Camera Deals

Sony

Sony is delivering some of its strongest hardware discounts to date, offering $900 off the Alpha 7R V and $700 off the Alpha 7 IV. Both models remain essential bodies for hybrid creators, making this one of the most compelling opportunities of the season for full-frame shooters.

Canon

Canon’s Black Friday promotions span a wide range of cameras, lenses, and creator kits. Key highlights include the PowerShot V1 at $899.99, the PowerShot V10 at $449.99, and the EOS R100 at $459.99. The company’s full promotion sheet features even broader savings across its consumer and creator-focused catalog.

OM System

OM System is offering deep discounts across bodies, lenses, and bundles throughout the holiday period. All offers are centralized on the company’s Black Friday landing page, covering both OM-1-series flagships and compact Micro Four Thirds kits.

Fujifilm

Fujifilm is participating with a wide selection of deals on cameras and lenses. Several X-Series bodies, GF lenses, and creator-oriented vlogging models are included across partnered retailers, offering noteworthy savings for both APS-C and medium-format shooters.

Leica

Leica’s holiday promotion runs from November 24 through December 1 and spans multiple flagship product lines. The M-System Holiday Promotion offers buyers of the M6, MP, or M-A, paired with any M lens, a complimentary Oberwerth Medium Bag and a four-pack of MONOPAN 50 film. Customers who purchase an M11-series body will receive an Oberwerth Medium Bag, a ProGrade V90 256GB card, and an Oberwerth card reader. The brand is also offering up to $1,400 off select SL3-S Centennial Kits and including complimentary Ambient Light Rejection screens with purchases of the Cine 1 projector in both “100” and “120” configurations.

Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design is offering up to 30% off several of its cinema cameras and 20% off its PYXIS monitors. Discounts apply to the PYXIS 6K cameras, the PYXIS Monitor and its kits, the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 and 6K Pro, and the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K. These deals are among the most aggressive Blackmagic has introduced in recent years.

360 & Action Cameras

Insta360

Insta360 is rolling out holiday pricing on its major camera lines, including the X-series, GO series, and several creator kits. The company lists various tiered savings across standalone cameras and bundled accessory packages, offering strong value for action shooters and travel-minded vloggers.

Audio Deals

Sennheiser

Sennheiser is joining this year’s creator-focused holiday promotions with a deal on its Profile USB Microphone, a popular option for podcasters and streamers who want a straightforward desktop setup. Sennheiser is also running long-term discounts through December 31 across several creator-friendly audio products. The HD 280 PRO headphones are reduced to $80, the MKE 600 shotgun microphone is available for $249, and the MKE 400 on-camera microphone is priced at $149. The Profile Wireless system is discounted as well, with the 1-Channel model available for $149.95 and the 2-Channel model for $224.95. These deals support a wide array of studio, broadcast, and on-camera workflows.

Shure

Shure’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion, running from November 26 through December 2, features significant cuts on several microphones and headphones. The SM4 Home Recording Microphone drops from $219 to $149, while the Super 55 Deluxe Vocal Microphone falls from $279 to $199. The AONIC 50 Gen 2 headphones are priced at $299, and various in-ear models, including the SE535, SE535 Limited Edition, SE846 Gen 2, and SE425 Pro, receive substantial reductions.

SteelSeries

SteelSeries is participating with broad savings on keyboards, mice, and creator-oriented microphones. The Apex Pro TKL (Gen 3) and Apex Pro Mini (Gen 3) receive steep reductions, while the Aerox and Rival mouse lineups feature unusually deep cuts across both wired and wireless versions. SteelSeries is also lowering the price of its Alias microphone for creators seeking a more robust audio upgrade.

Bags, Straps, & Accessories

Wandrd

Wandrd’s Black Friday sale runs from November 18 through December 9 and introduces the new High-Gloss Black Collection, a limited edition finish available for the Prvke 21L and 31L, the Rogue 6L, and the Medium Tech Bag. Shoppers can save between 15-70% sitewide.

Think Tank Photo

Think Tank’s seasonal promotion spans November 17 through December 1 and includes discounts on backpacks, shoulder bags, rollers, and modular organizers. The sale is especially well-timed for photographers preparing for winter travel or busy event seasons.

In addition to its primary sale, Think Tank maintains a rotating Special Offers section featuring periodic discounts on backpacks, modular belt systems, travel rollers, and various camera organizers. This alternative set of deals offers shoppers another way to save throughout the season.

LemurStrap

LemurStrap is offering 25% off all orders from November 24 through December 1, and each purchase includes a free mystery gift. Shoppers can redeem the discount using the code “BLACKFRIDAY,” making this a strong opportunity to upgrade to the company’s popular camera straps.

Moment

Moment is hosting a broad sale across mobile lenses, camera bags, filters, travel gear, and filmmaker tools. PetaPixel Members can also claim an exclusive $15 store credit simply by enrolling in the membership program, creating an extra incentive during the holiday window.

Sandmarc

Sandmarc’s only discount of the year runs from November 20 through 29 and provides a 20% reduction across all products, including mobile photography lenses, video accessories, travel bags, Apple Watch bands, and the brand’s leather goods line by using the code “BF2025.”

Ulanzi

Ulanzi is hosting a three-phase sale this year. The Early Mega Sale runs from November 10 to 19 with 20% off one item or 22% off two items across tripods, lights, and studio accessories. The Black Friday sale runs from November 20-30 and introduces flash deals on popular products such as the U-Mic AM18 Wireless Microphone, Stream Controller D200, and the 120W RGB V-Mount Light. From December 1-7, the Cyber Monday event offers a flat 20% off all products.

UGreen

UGreen is providing sweeping discounts on power banks, charging stations, USB-C hubs, desktop power strips, and a variety of mobile accessories. These deals are ideal for hybrid creators who rely on compact power solutions for laptops, cameras, and mobile devices.

B&H Memory Card Deals: Lexar, ProGrade, and Nextorage

Major storage brands are offering substantial savings through B&H. Lexar is discounting SD, CFexpress, and microSD cards; ProGrade Digital is promoting deals on CFexpress Type B cards and workflow readers; and Nextorage is offering competitive pricing on CFexpress Type B media designed for high-speed stills and video capture.

Photo Services & Used Gear

KEH Camera

KEH is returning with its only sitewide sale of the year from November 26 through December 1. Customers can save up to 20 percent across the entire store with the code “BFCM25,” making this one of the most reliable opportunities for photographers seeking high-quality used gear.

Mixbook

Mixbook is hosting its Black Friday event from November 25 through 30 with discounts of 45-55% off on nearly its entire product lineup. Orders over $79 qualify for free economy or standard shipping, and the savings can be activated using the code “BF25.” The promotion remains a popular choice for customers creating photo books, holiday cards, and archival-quality prints.

