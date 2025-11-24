UK Government Signals Shift on AI Copyright Law, Suggests Artists Should Be Paid

The U.K. government has indicated a potential change in its approach to AI and copyright, suggesting photographers and other creators should be paid when their work is used by AI companies.

Liz Kendall, the U.K’s Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has expressed sympathy for artists concerned about their copyrighted work being used without payment by AI firms, according to a report by The Guardian. She describes the situation as needing a “reset” and emphasized the importance of finding a solution that allows both the creative and AI sectors to “grow and thrive in the future.”

The previous U.K government had proposed that artists actively opt out if they did not want their work included in AI training data. However, Kendall has suggested a shift in terms of the country’s AI policy and acknowledged that transparency regarding the use of copyrighted work is a key element in enabling creators, such as photographers, to receive payment.

“People rightly want to get paid for the work that they do,” Kendall says, according to The Guardian.

An initial report on the U.K. government’s AI copyright plans is expected before the end of 2025, followed by a more detailed report by March 2026. Kendall acknowledged the pressure from U.K. creators for immediate action but emphasized the importance of a careful approach.

“I understand why… many creatives are urging us to act immediately because so much has happened already. But we’ve got to get this right… There’s a lot of detail to work out here, but I believe it is possible to find a way forward that delivers for both because we don’t want to have to choose,” Kendall says.

How Much Should Creatives Be Paid?

Pressure from U.K. creatives has grown following a $1.5 billion settlement between AI company Anthropic and a group of U.S. authors who claimed their work was used without permission to train the company’s AI models. In September, U.S. District Judge William Alsup gave preliminary approval for the deal, marking the first settlement in lawsuits targeting AI firms over copyright use. Under the agreement, authors and publishers will receive approximately $3,000 for each book included.

While settlements like this do not establish legal precedent, they could influence the direction of future litigation in the rapidly evolving area of copyright and may encourage other AI companies to compensate creators for the use of their works.

Legal experts suggest the $1.5 billion settlement could serve as a benchmark for future payments, whether through court decisions, negotiated agreements, or licensing deals. The case is likely to be cited in other ongoing copyright disputes involving AI companies and may reference the $3,000 per-work figure as a baseline for damages.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.