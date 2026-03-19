UK Creatives Score Victory Against AI Companies in Training Dispute

The U.K. government has stepped back from proposed copyright reforms that would have allowed AI companies to use copyrighted material without permission, marking a shift after strong opposition from the creative sector.

Ministers confirmed that the opt-out model “is no longer the government’s preferred way forward”. The previous approach — under which rights holders would have needed to actively exclude their work — had drawn criticism from photography organizations and prominent U.K. artists, including Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney, who described it as “legalizing theft”.

“We have listened. We have engaged extensively with creatives, AI firms, industry bodies, unions, academics and AI adopters, and that engagement has shaped our approach. This is why we can confirm today that the government no longer has a preferred option,” says Technology Secretary Liz Kendall.

The announcement follows a consultation in which creative organizations widely rejected the original proposal. Industry groups described the shift as a significant moment.

While the decision this week is seen as good news for creators, there is still a possible “science and research exemption”, which some fear could permit AI developers to train systems on protected works before negotiating licenses at a later stage. Critics argue this would weaken the position of creators in any negotiations. Owen Meredith of the News Media Association tells The Times of London the government must dismiss such options, particularly those linked to research or commercial use.

“The government’s dropping of its hugely unpopular ‘preferred option’ is certainly welcome. But it is still explicitly considering weakening copyright law to benefit AI companies,” Ed Newton-Rex, chief executive of Fairly Trained, tells The Times. “Virtually everything is still on the table, including the opt-out … It’s just kicking the can down the road.”

The government says it is trying to balance competing priorities. It recognizes the creative sector as a “world-leading national asset”, while noting that the AI industry is expanding rapidly. Kendall says reforms will not proceed “until we are confident that they will meet our objectives for the economy and UK citizens”.

Next steps include work on labeling AI-generated content, improving licensing systems, and addressing risks such as deepfakes. For now, the broader framework for how AI companies can use copyrighted material remains undecided.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.