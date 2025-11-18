Nat Geo Pictures of the Year Celebrates Most Powerful Photos of 2025

National Geographic has unveiled its annual Pictures of the Year, showcasing 25 incredible images that exemplify National Geographic‘s acclaimed storytelling.

Every year, National Geographic photographers and contributors capture hundreds of thousands of photos while on assignment. A small portion of these end up published, while a much smaller group is selected for Pictures of the Year.

The selected photos feature a wide range of subjects, including wildlife, scientific discoveries, and compelling human narratives. They also feature many different approaches to photography, including compositing, drones, remote cameras, and underwater housing.

One of the standout images shows the first underwater photograph ever of a great white shark in Maine, while another shows the largest land migration on Earth as seen by a drone. Another photo shows the moment an egg transformed into a chick, while another selected shot captures a female polar bear preying upon a massive sperm whale in Svalbard, Norway.

“Pictures of the Year is a project that is always inspiring and thought-provoking,” says National Geographic editor-in-chief Nathan Lump. “Each year, our photographers and editors sift through thousands of images, searching for those rare moments that stop us in our tracks. Individually, these photographs speak to beauty, fragility, and wonder. ”

“Taken together, I see a collective sense of urgency — a call to preserve what’s in danger of being lost, as well as a reminder of the poetic beauty to be found in carrying on, in daring to dream of a better future,” Lump continues.

The complete set of National Geographic‘s Pictures of the Year 2025 is available on Nat Geo’s website and in the December 2025 issue of National Geographic.

Readers are invited to participate as well by sharing their photos and videos of the year on social media using the hashtag “#NatGeoYourShotPOY25” from now through the end of December. Nat Geo photo editor Anne Farrar will select her favorites to be featured on @NatGeoYourShot.

This year’s retrospective also includes an in-depth look at Stephen Wilkes’ day-to-night images, two of which have been selected for this year’s Pictures of the Year. PetaPixel spoke to Wilkes ahead of today’s reveal for a separate Feature Story. (LINK)

Image credits: National Geographic. Individual photographers are credited in the photo captions, which National Geographic has provided.