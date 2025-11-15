Poignant Photos Show the Remote Scottish Island Where George Orwell Wrote ‘1984’

Matt Growcoot
A black-and-white photo shows a solitary house in the distance, surrounded by open fields and low hills. A large, blurred tree dominates the foreground, its branches creating a dramatic, dreamy effect.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton

At the end of his life, English author George Orwell sought refuge on a remote Scottish island to finish his final and most famous book: 1984.

Orwell stayed at a farmhouse called Barnhill, eight miles from the nearest public road on the Isle of Jura. For his latest project, photographer Craig Easton also stayed at Barnhill, where he found the modest accommodation virtually untouched since Orwell stayed there in the late 1940s.

Equipped with an 8×10 large-format camera, Easton made dreamy photos of Barnhill and the dramatic Scottish landscape that surrounds it. His work now a book titled An Extremely Un-get-atable Place, a phrase borrowed from one of Orwell’s letters about the farmhouse.

Easton’s eye picks out babbling brooks, windswept trees, and even the odd deer. His photos chime with the book’s opening — an extract from Orwell’s essay Some Thoughts on the Common Toad — which advocates for people to appreciate nature.

A narrow stream flows through grassy terrain toward a blurred tree in the distance. The image is in black and white, creating a moody, atmospheric scene with soft focus and gentle lighting.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton
A large, old house stands alone in a field of tall grass under a cloudy sky. The image is black and white with a dark vignette around the edges, giving it a moody, atmospheric feel.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton
A vintage kitchen scene with a metal stove, kettle, and teapot. Above, a shelf holds striped mugs, bowls, a pot with utensils, and a hanging cup. The image is in black and white.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton
A black and white photo shows two apples on a metal plate placed on a rustic wooden table, with the back of a wooden chair visible in the background.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton

Orwell was battling tuberculosis while writing 1984, a book that became one of the most important works of literature of all time, and one that continues to be culturally relevant some 80 years later.

As Europe was surveying the aftermath of the Second World War, and Stalin was tightening his iron grip on the Soviet Union, Orwell penned his most famous novel, warning of the dangers of totalitarianism and political despotism.

“Barnhill was Orwell’s escape. His place of hope, a place of peace and calm where he could build a future,” says Easton. “Where he would free himself from recent memories of war and carve out time to reflect on his concerns about the resultant fracturing of the world into competing political spheres of influence… In a similarly fractious time in world affairs, I too escaped.”

Soft sunlight breaks through thick clouds, casting beams of light onto a calm, reflective body of water with distant, silhouetted hills in the background. The scene is serene and monochromatic.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton
A blurred, black-and-white photo of a lone wild canine running across an open, grassy landscape, with motion blur emphasizing its speed and the vastness of the environment.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton
A small wooden wall shelf holds two metal bells in front of a square, old mirror reflecting light, against a textured white wall in a softly lit room.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton
A foggy, blurred landscape seen through a window covered in condensation, with water droplets and streaks obscuring the view of trees and horizon in the distance.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton
A winding dirt path leads through grassy hills under a cloudy sky, with a single tree in the distance. The image is in black and white and has a soft, blurred focus around the edges.
From ‘An Extremely Un-get-atable Place’ © Craig Easton

Easton’s interior photographs of household items perfectly capture the simplicity of Orwell’s life: the stove and teapot, a shaving mirror, the worn carpet he trod, a coal shovel, and tools hung in a shed. Collectively, they create an atmospheric vision of Orwell’s time on the island and the mood, desire and hope he experienced.

Upon returning from the island, Easton printed the negatives as hand-made silver gelatin prints and toned them in strong tea in homage to Orwell’s famous obsession.

An Extremely Un-get-atable Place is the first book of ‘An Island Trilogy’ by Easton—three monographs all made in the Scottish Islands. It is published by Gost.

, ,
, , , , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Dickies Commissioned a Photographer to Shoot with an 8×10 Camera
I Shot Photos of Cameras Placed on Film
How to Shoot 8×10 Large Format Film: A Detailed Step-by-Step Walkthrough
8×10 Helps You Sell Framed Limited-Edition Fine-Art Prints on Instagram
Discussion