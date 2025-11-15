Billy the Kid Like You’ve Never Seen Him: Photo Restorer Revives Rare Portrait of the Wild West Outlaw

A photo restorer has breathed new life into the only universally accepted portrait of Billy the Kid, giving viewers a clearer image of the Wild West’s most infamous outlaw.

Nick Harris got to work on the tintype photograph that was taken in 1880 in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, and is credited to photographer Ben Wittick. “Using my restoration skills and modern technology, I set myself the challenge of creating the clearest, highest definition portrait of Billy the Kid ever seen before,” Harris tells PetaPixel.

The photo retoucher sourced the image file from Wikipedia and started by cropping it to a head-and-shoulders portrait — the original is full-length.

“Then, I carefully restored and repaired the surface damage, particularly across his face. I adjusted the tonal balance to enhance clarity and followed by colorizing the image, gradually building up layers of realistic tones,” Harris explains.

But even after all that work, Harris says the photograph “remained grainy and low in detail.” To achieve a high-definition result, he fed the colorized version into an AI upscaling tool Magnific, which “excels in enhancing old, grainy photos while retaining their original likeness,” according to Harris.

“Since upscaling tools often have a tendency to refine facial details more than surrounding areas, I returned to Photoshop to manually retouch Billy the Kid’s hat, clothing, and other fine details for consistency,” Harris explains. “I also added a soft background defocus to give the portrait a contemporary photographic quality.”

For some extra fun, Harris used the AI video generator Kling to make Billy the Kid move and tip his hat. “Seeing him move, almost breathing before your eyes, was both captivating and unsettling. Momentarily humanizing the legendary outlaw and gunfighter of the Old West,” he adds.

The Dedrick Ferrotype

The photo that Harris restored is known as the ‘Dedrick ferrotype’ because Billy’s friend Dan Dedrick took it after the outlaw was killed. Remarkably, the original 2×3-inch tintype survives to this day because it was passed down in the Dedrick family from generation to generation. It was sold to businessman William Koch in 2011 for $2.3 million.

The photo shows Billy the Kid posing with an 1873 Winchester rifle and a holstered Colt revolver on his left side. This wrongly led to people assuming he was left-handed, but the tintype process reverses images and the Kid was actually right-handed.

There are other photos of the famous gunslinger, but they are all debated. Although another tintype showing him playing croquet with members of the Regulators — Billy the Kid’s Wild West posse — is widely believed to be genuine.

More of Harris’s photo restoration work can be found on his website and Instagram.