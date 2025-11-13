Google App Gets Images Tab That Lets Users Curate Photos on the Internet

The Google app is set to receive a “new way to explore and organize images” via a brand new dedicated “Images” tab.

When users press on the Images icon, they will see new pictures each day tailored to their interests. The feature will start rolling out in the next few weeks on the Google app for iOS and Android in the United States.

“People all over the world already turn to Google Images for visual discovery, whether you’re planning a trip, sprucing up your apartment or deciding what to wear to a holiday party,” writes Google on The Keyword blog.

“Sometimes it’s hard to describe what you want — but you know it when you see it. Starting today, we’re making that inspiration even easier to find with a new way to discover visual content in the Google app.”

Users will be able to browse and save collections. It’s an interesting development for photographers who get a lot of visibility on Google. It means that more people will be served up photos, which is potentially a good thing.

Digital Trends likens the new Images features to Instagram. “I believe it is inspired by photo-driven platforms like Pinterest and Instagram, which also allow users to save pictures and review them later,” writes Shikhar Mehrotra.

Google Photos Update

Earlier this week, Google updated its Photos app with six AI-powered tools. They fell into three categories: editing, transforming, and searching. Users can now edit photos by asking the app to “Help me edit” followed by a text prompt. Google is promising iOS users that they can “forget switching between tools and adjusting sliders” and instead simply describe edits in natural spoken language or by typing.

Google’s Nano Banana AI model is also being integrated into Google Photos, which lets users transform images. To give users hints, Google created a new “Create with AI” section of the app that includes existing ideas such as “put me in a high-fashion photoshoot,” “create a professional headshot,” or “put me in a winter holiday card,” among others.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll also roll out our first personalized templates, which use insights about you from your photo gallery to create edits unique to your hobbies and experiences, like ‘create a name doodle personalized to me’ or ‘create a cartoon of me and my hobbies,’” Google adds.

Image credits: Courtesy of Google.