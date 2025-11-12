The OWC StudioStack Adds 32TB and 3 Thunderbolt Ports to the Mac Studio

Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the StudioStack, a slim topper for the Mac Studio that adds up to 32TB of storage, three USB-A 3.2 10 GB/s ports, and three Thunderbolt 5 ports (in addition to one Thunderbolt display port).

Similar in design to OWC’s miniStack STX (or any of several other docks for the Mac mini), the StudioStack inverts the placement and sits on top of a Mac Studio instead of the bottom. Once there and plugged in to the Mac Studio, the StudioStack adds both an HDD and an NVMe SSD to expand both long-term storage and ultra-fast working memory capacity. The StudioStack has been designed to support any NVMe M.2 2280 SSD up to 8 TB and any 3.5-inch SATA HDD up to 24TB for a combined additional storage capacity of 32TB.

8TB NVMe M.2 SSDs are currently the capacity maximum, but OWC says that when 16TB or larger SSDs become available, the StudioStack is designed to accept them.

OWC says this arrangement makes sense for hybrid creators who need speed for projects like video editing, compositing, or 3D simulations while they separately need massive storage capacity or Lightroom libraries, media files, 3D assets, archival footage, inactive projects, and backups. The former ask is more suited to an SSD, but projects that don’t demand that level of speed are better on an HDD, especially considering the significantly lower cost of the latter by comparison.

The back of the StudioStack features one USB-A port and four Thunderbolt ports, three of which are Thunderbolt 5. One is dedicated for a display while one will be required to link to the Mac Studio, which still nets users to two additional Thunderbolt 5 ports. The side of the StudioStack features two additional USB-A ports, which adds to connectivity options but keeps the front of the dock clean and simple. OWC says it has “near silent” operation, too.

The StudioStack comes pre-formatted (APFS/HFS+) for immediate compatibility with either a Mac Studio or a Mac mini, but it can easily be reformatted to a Windows-friendly format as well.

One potential downside of the StudioStack is that it does require its own power source, and knowing OWC’s previous desktop solutions, the power brick is not likely to be insubstantial in size, so users will want to plan accordingly.

The OWC StudioStack is priced at $329.99 and is expected to ship starting in mid-December.

Image credits: OWC