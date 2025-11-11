Steve Schapiro Took So Many Photos He Lost the Use of His Left Eye

The documentary Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere has revealed that the famous American photographer was having difficulty keeping his left eye open toward the end of his life because of how many photos he had taken.

Throughout much of the film, Schapiro is interviewed with sunglasses on, and at the start of the doc he explains why. “The reason is not that I’m pretentious in any way,” Schapiro says. “It’s that basically all my life, I’ve shot my pictures with this eye [points to his right], and this other eye, my left eye, is now having trouble staying open.”

The film was shot shortly before Schapiro died in 2022. In the film he explains that he doesn’t have control over his left eye. “So basically that’s why we have the dark glasses, I just want to explain that,” he adds. “Didn’t [want you to] think I was trying to be a big shot.”

Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere Documentary

Schapiro died from pancreatic cancer at age 87, but the documentary finds him well-poised, lucid, and proud. In his thick New York accent, Schapiro runs the audience through his greatest photography hits.

It’s an incredible career that saw him photograph virtually every famous American person you can think of. He spent a lot of time on the campaign trail with Robert Kennedy, among the leaders of the Civil Rights movement in Alabama, and with Andy Warhol’s superstars in New York.

He was also the movie photographer for countless productions. In fact, the film isn’t just for photography fans but anyone interested in pop culture. Schapiro’s behind-the-scenes stories about what Marlon Brando was like on the set of The Godfather or how ‘Bobby’ DeNiro never broke character on the set of Taxi Driver and adlibbed some of the movie’s most famous lines will be thrilling for most people.

“If you name a subject, I can probably come up with it,” Schapiro says while flicking through his vast archives that includes skateboarding, India, and Barbra Streisand.

The documentary does a great job of showcasing Schapiro’s impressive portfolio — much of it shot for Life magazine — and his infectious personality explains the highs and lows of a life in pictures.

Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere is in theaters this Friday, November 14.

Image credits: Courtesy of Abramorama.