Documentary Explores Life and Work of Iconic Photographer Steve Schapiro

The trailer for Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere has been released, giving fans a first look at the documentary about the iconic American photographer and journalist.

Steve Schapiro — who passed away in 2022 at the age of 87 — was an American photojournalist widely recognized for his images of documenting the U.S. civil rights movement and major cultural moments of the 1960s and 1970s. His images captured historic events such as the March on Washington, the Selma to Montgomery marches, and the presidential campaign of Robert F. Kennedy before he was assassinated.

Schapiro was also influential in film photography, creating stills for movies including The Godfather and Taxi Driver, which became an enduring part of cinema history.

The photographer’s life and work are examined in the new documentary Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, directed by Maura Smith. The film will be released in theaters across the U.S. in mid-November, according to a report by Deadline.

‘His Camera Captured The Soul of America’

The documentary presents the photographer “in his own words, weaving together his photographs, stories, and singular lens on American life,” according to a press release. “I’ve shot everything from poodles to presidents,” Schapiro often remarked, and his extensive archive demonstrates this wide range.

Across six decades, his photographs documented significant figures in culture, politics, and the arts, including Andy Warhol, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, as well as shot six U.S. presidents — Kennedy, Nixon, Johnson, Carter, Clinton, and Obama. He was present at key historical moments, from Robert F. Kennedy’s final Christmas with his family to the Lorraine Motel following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, and on film sets such as Chinatown and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

“Steve wasn’t just documenting history — he was living inside it,” producers Michael Rosenberg, Sid Ganis, and Rob Friedman say in a joint statement. “His camera captured the soul of America during its most pivotal moments, and we felt compelled to ensure his extraordinary story and singular perspective reach the widest possible audience.”

Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, screens at the upcoming Mill Valley Film Festival in Mill Valley, California, and Newport Beach Film Festival in Newport Beach, California. Abramorama plans to release the documentary in theaters across the country, beginning November 14 with a week-long engagement in New York City at DCTV’s Firehouse Cinema.