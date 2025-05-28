The Mandler 35mm f/2 M-Mount Lens Borrows Much More than Leica’s Optical Design

Recreated lenses are not new, but few are quite so forward with their inspiration as the new Chinese-made Mandler 35mm f/2 for Leica M mount.

As reported by The Phoblographer and Digital Camera World, the Mandler 35mm f/2 takes its name from Dr. Walter Mandler (1922-2005), who made more than 45 of Leica’s most iconic lenses over the years, including the Summicron 35mm f/2 that inspires the new Mandler 35mm f/2.

Like the legendary Leica Summicron 35mm f/2, the Mandler 35mm f/2 features seven elements arranged in five groups — an identical optical formula to the Summicron 35mm f/2 released in the late 1970s. Some earlier Summicron 35mm f/2 M mount lenses had eight elements instead of seven.

There is significant interest in faithfully recreated vintage lenses, especially ones inspired by Leica lenses because these older lenses are often rare and expensive. Leica M lenses are also easily adapted to other camera systems, making them a coveted choice for many photographers and videographers. In the case of the seven-element Summicron-M 35mm f/2, well, the appeal of an inexpensive knockoff is clear, as both vintage and modern versions are thousands of dollars. The latest Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2 ASPH is $4,275, for example. The Mandler 35mm f/2 is expected to arrive next month for significantly less money than that, possibly under $1,000.

Light Lens Lab also makes a recreated version of the Leica Summicron-M 35mm f/2 lens, albeit one based on the earlier eight-element version. The Light Lens Lab optic starts at $1,049, with different finishes increasing the price.

For an even more affordable 35mm f/2 lens for M-mount cameras, 7Artisans’ 35mm f/2 Mark II is a mere $298.

It remains to be seen whether the new Mandler 35mm f/2 lens can keep pace with Leica’s Summicron-M 35mm f/2 lens, but if the price is right, it may be an appealing option for some photographers. Per Leica Rumors, Mandler plans to release three to four new lenses annually, so it will be interesting to see which iconic Leica lens the company replicates next.

Image credits: Mandler