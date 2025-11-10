Leica Now Offers up to 48-Month Financing to Buy a New Camera

Leica Camera now offers fixed-rate financing through Bread Pay for those who purchase a camera directly through the company, either in the many Leica retail stores in the United States or through Leica Camera USA’s website.

“We’ve partnered with Bread Pay to make owning your next Leica more accessible — simple, transparent, pay-over-time plans,” the company says.

Leica adds that through this partnership with Bread Pay, more photographers will have the opportunity to use the company’s cameras.

“Leica has always stood for more than just photography,” says Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera Inc. “It’s about craftsmanship, heritage, and the pursuit of excellence. By introducing financing through Bread Pay, we’re inviting even more creators and enthusiasts to experience Leica in a way that fits their lifestyle.”

Bread Pay’s system is pretty straightforward. When it comes time to pay for a Leica camera, the option to “choose Bread Pay” will appear on Leica’s website (or the offer will be made in-store). The platform will pre-qualify interested parties quickly and present them with loan options. Buyers can pick between 12, 24, 36, or 48-month financing options at what Bread Pay calls “competitive rates.” The pre-qualifying step doesn’t affect a credit score, but Bread Pay does learn enough through a background check to determine a rate, which will vary depending on the buyer.

It is entirely possible to get a rate as low as 0% APR, but Bread Pay could come back with one as high as 34%.

The fine print: “Minimum purchase of $1000.00 is required. Availability of terms may vary based on purchase price and/or product. Down payment may be required. Subject to approval of credit application. Rates range from 0.00% to 34.99% APR, resulting in, for example 36 monthly payments of $38.19 at 21.99% APR, per $1000.00 borrowed. APRs will vary depending on credit qualifications, loan amount and term.”

And a bit more: “Bread Pay loans are made by Comenity Capital Bank, a Bread Financial® company and are subject to approval of credit application. Bread Pay loans are made by Comenity Capital Bank, a Bread Financial company. Minimum purchase and eligibility requirements apply. Terms and conditions vary by applicant and location.”

The addition of a financing option does indicate that Leica understands its cameras are not accessible to a lot of photographers. It’s not the only company in the industry to offer financing. Apple, for example, offers financing through its Apple Card and Barclays Financial.