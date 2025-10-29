Innovative LemurStrap Aims to Change How You Carry Your Camera

The LemurStrap is a recently released camera strap that photographers so far are loving. It promises easy adjustment, quick release, security, and, most importantly, comfort.

Although the camera strap may not get the same attention as cameras or lenses, it is among the most essential pieces of kit for most photographers. A good camera strap enhances the overall photographic experience, while a bad one can have just as strong a negative influence. Most photographers have likely used an uncomfortable camera strap before, and it’s terrible.

In contrast to a poorly designed camera strap, every aspect of the LemurStrap has been carefully considered. It is ultimately a comprehensive carrying system, rather than just a strap. Before getting to the strap itself, it is worth looking at how LemurStrap attaches to the camera. It comprises a patented baseplate that attaches directly to the bottom of the camera, which itself includes a removable Arca-Swiss tripod plate that slides into the baseplate. Attaching the tripod plate requires a T-25 wrench, which is tucked away in a hidden compartment beneath the pad on the baseplate.

At each end of the baseplate are attachment points for the LemurStrap. Out of the box, the LemurStrap is designed to be worn over the photographer’s left shoulder, so that their camera hangs, lens facing down, on their right side, and the “camlock” is positioned near the top of their shoulder.

This camlock is an integral part of the overall LemurStrap experience, as it can be unlocked so that the wearer can reposition their camera at any time without fiddling with straps. The wearer lifts their camera, takes their shots, and puts it back down to their side, and the strap slides through the lock smoothly each time without the camera ever swinging or swaying. The strap slides freely, but not loosely. If the photographer needs to move a lot, like when hiking or running, they can lock the strap by putting the clamp back down.

“I have tried almost every camera strap imaginable and this one works. It fits, holds weight, secure, balanced, smooth and locks in place when walking or hiking,” writes a DPReview forum user who bought the LemurStrap 10 months ago. (https://www.dpreview.com/forums/thread/4788647) “I don’t worry about my camera swinging around and getting scratched up. I use it with a [Nikon] Z9 and Z8 with a grip. It is the best strap I have used.”

Now, not every photographer has been pleased with the strap. Another commenter notes that the camera plate has narrow Arca-Swiss slots, which can limit some compatibility, and that the baseplate doesn’t work with other tripod plates, so the photographer must use the complete kit as it comes. Further, the hex key is Imperial, so photographers outside the U.S. will need to ensure they keep hold of the original part — it may not be easily replaced. Further, some criticisms are levied against the pin that releases the plate from the camera, which one photographer says “often doesn’t work.”

Other photographers using larger lenses remark that the size of the lens can make it difficult to remove the camera from the baseplate while the lens is attached, as a large-diameter lens can block access in certain camera and lens combinations. A few months ago, LemurStrap said it was working on a solution to this issue.

Broadly speaking, the reception of the LemurStrap has been primarily positive, and it employs some novel design choices that may make it an excellent option for many photographers. Finding the perfect camera strap can be tricky, and clearly, the LemurStrap has fit the bill for some.

The LemurStrap is available now in bronze and black colorways for $99.95.

Image credits: LemurStrap